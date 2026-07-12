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France vs Spain Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Semifinal

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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France vs Spain Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Semifinal
France vs Spain: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Semifinal
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · SEMIFINAL · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Tuesday, July 14 · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium (Dallas Stadium) · Arlington, TX · FOX

France vs Spain: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Semifinal · Two Unbeaten Powerhouses · Euro 2024 Rematch · FanDuel odds

FRA -150 To Advance · Mbappé Anytime +115 · Mbappé Ankle Knock, Expected To Play
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KEY LINES: FRA +130 ML (90 MIN) · -150 TO ADVANCE · BTTS YES -164 · OVER/UNDER 2.5 GOALS A COIN FLIP AT -112/-108 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +500 · MBAPPÉ ANYTIME +115 THE BOARD FAVORITE DESPITE AN ANKLE KNOCK FROM THE MOROCCO WIN · FRANCE PERFECT 6-0-0, SPAIN UNBEATEN IN 37 STRAIGHT COMPETITIVE MATCHES · REMATCH OF THE EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL (SPAIN WON 2-1)
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Semifinal · Tuesday · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington · FOX
🇫🇷 France
vs 🇪🇸 Spain
France Perfect 6-0-0 Spain Unbeaten In 37 Straight
FD Moneyline (90 min)
FRA +130
ESP +230 · Draw +210
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
FRA -150 · ESP +122
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -164
O2.5 -112
U1.5 -370
O3.5 +225
Bracket Path
Winner plays the Norway/England vs Argentina/Switzerland winner in the World Cup Final
→ FINAL if advance

📖 Match Preview

This is the matchup that's been anticipated since the draw was made — the two top-ranked teams in the world, both still unbeaten, meeting in the semifinal. It's also a direct rematch of the Euro 2024 semifinal, which Spain won 2-1. France have been the tournament's most dominant force, sitting on a perfect 6-0-0 record after beating Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinal, a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal. Kylian Mbappé — already sitting on 20 career World Cup goals, trailing only Messi — was subbed off in the 78th minute of that win after Morocco's Issa Diop caught his ankle. He's called it "a minor injury" and says he's "completely fine," with medical analysis suggesting a Grade 1 sprain, but it's a genuine subplot heading into Tuesday given how much France's attack runs through him. Michael Olise has quietly been the story of France's tournament: his 6 assists are the most of any player, one shy of Pelé's all-time single-tournament record.

Spain are back in the semifinals for the first time since they won the whole tournament in 2010, and they got here in dramatic fashion — Mikel Merino has now scored the decisive late goal in back-to-back knockout matches, a stoppage-time winner against Portugal in the Round of 16 and an 88th-minute winner against Belgium in the quarterfinal. Spain's defense had gone six consecutive matches without conceding — the longest streak in World Cup history — before finally being breached by Belgium. They remain unbeaten in 37 straight competitive matches dating back to March 2023. The lingering concern: both Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino suffered injuries in the same group-stage match and haven't played a minute since.

The individual storyline drawing the most attention is Lamine Yamal against his Real Madrid rival Mbappé — Yamal has had a genuinely quiet tournament by his standards, with just one goal and no further contributions since the group stage, though reports note he's "looked better with every match" since returning from an earlier injury. If he rediscovers his club form against Mbappé on this stage, Spain's ceiling rises considerably.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇫🇷 France
⚠️ Kylian Mbappé — ankle knock vs Morocco, expected to play
Aurélien Tchouaméni — groin issue, still not fully fit
Michael Olise — tournament-high 6 assists, chasing Pelé's record
✅ Otherwise full squad available
🇪🇸 Spain
Nico Williams — out since the group stage, groin injury
Yeremy Pino — out since the group stage, collarbone injury
⚠️ Lamine Yamal — quiet by his standards, trending upward
Mikel Merino — scored the decisive goal in back-to-back knockouts

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1
GK
Mike Maignan
DEF
Jules Koundé · William Saliba · Dayot Upamecano · Lucas Digne
MID
Manu Koné · Adrien Rabiot
ATT
Ousmane Dembélé · Michael Olise · Désiré Doué
LONE ST
Kylian Mbappé ⭐ (captain) ⚠️
Tchouaméni still not fully fit · Barcola a genuine alternate to Doué
🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3
GK
Unai Simón
DEF
Pedro Porro · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella
MID
Rodri · Pedri · Fabián Ruiz
ATT
Lamine Yamal ⚠️ · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ · Alex Baena
Ruiz's QF start/goal suggests possible rotation vs the earlier Rodri-Pedri-Olmo trio · Williams and Pino both unavailable

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

Head-to-Head · Tournament Records · Golden Boot Race
Most recent meeting
Euro 2024 semifinal — Spain won 2-1
France's tournament record
6W-0D-0L, perfect so far
Spain's unbeaten competitive run
37 straight matches since March 2023
Olise's tournament assists
6 — one shy of Pelé's all-time record
Mbappé's career World Cup goals
20 — trailing only Messi

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
France To Advance
A perfect tournament record and superior overall attacking depth, even accounting for Mbappé's minor knock · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-150
$15→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer
Chasing Messi's all-time World Cup scoring record and comfortably the board's shortest price, even with his ankle knock expected to be manageable
+115
$10→$21.50
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Genuinely The Tightest Tie Left
Correct Score — Draw 1-1
Board's shortest exact score, matching two unbeaten, evenly matched teams with proven late-goal scoring patterns on both sides
+500
$10→$60
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Both Attacks Have Proven Themselves
Both Teams to Score — Yes
France has scored in every match this tournament, and Spain finally broke through against Belgium after their own historic clean-sheet run ended
-164
$16.40→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Chasing A Historic Record
Michael Olise — Anytime Assist
One assist away from tying Pelé's all-time single-tournament World Cup record — a genuine narrative-backed value pick
+290
$10→$39
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
France to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Kylian Mbappé anytime goal
Builds on France's favorite status, both sides' proven attacking quality even against elite opponents, and Mbappé's central role in almost everything France do well. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · France vs Spain · World Cup Semifinal · Tuesday
France 2–1 Spain
Mbappé and Olise combine in a tight, high-quality semifinal, but Spain's proven late-game resilience — the exact quality that's carried them this far — means they find a goal of their own before the final whistle.
Confidence
MEDIUM
This is genuinely the closest call of the entire semifinal round — two unbeaten, top-ranked teams with legitimate claims to being tournament favorites. France's slight edge in overall attacking depth and Mbappé's still-elite quality even carrying a minor knock give them a narrow advantage, but Spain's history of producing exactly the moment they need, exactly when they need it, keeps this from being any kind of formality.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Semifinal · France vs Spain · Tuesday · 3PM ET · FOX
Bet France vs Spain on FanDuel
Mbappé anytime +115 · BTTS Yes -164 · France to advance -150
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France +130 / Draw +210 / Spain +230 · 2 Up Early Payout: France +120 / Draw +220 / Spain +200 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): France -150 / Spain +122 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Mbappé +115, Oyarzabal +200, Yamal +250, Dembélé +270, Olise +310, Doué +320, Barcola +330, Olmo +440 · To Score or Assist: Mbappé -135, Yamal +130, Olise +140, Oyarzabal +140, Dembélé +145 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappé -550, Yamal -250, Oyarzabal -230, Olise -145, Dembélé -130, Doué -130 · First Goalscorer: Mbappé +360, Oyarzabal +600, Yamal +750, Dembélé +800, Olise +950, Doué +950 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +750, Draw 0-0 +1100, Spain 0-1 +1000, France 2-0 +1200, Draw 1-1 +500, Spain 0-2 +1800, France 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +1000, Spain 1-2 +1000 · BTTS Yes -164 / No +128 · O/U 1.5: -370 / +280 · O/U 2.5: -112 / -108 · O/U 3.5: +225 / -290 · Anytime Assist: Yamal +290, Olise +290, Mbappé +320, Dembélé +360, Doué +370 · Kylian Mbappe carrying a minor ankle knock from the Morocco win, expected to play · Aurelien Tchouameni still not fully fit · Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both out for Spain since the group stage · AT&T Stadium (Dallas Stadium), Arlington TX · Tuesday, July 14, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the Norway/England vs Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Final · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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