France vs Spain Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Semifinal

⚡ KEY LINES: FRA +130 ML (90 MIN) · -150 TO ADVANCE · BTTS YES -164 · OVER/UNDER 2.5 GOALS A COIN FLIP AT -112/-108 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +500 · MBAPPÉ ANYTIME +115 THE BOARD FAVORITE DESPITE AN ANKLE KNOCK FROM THE MOROCCO WIN · FRANCE PERFECT 6-0-0, SPAIN UNBEATEN IN 37 STRAIGHT COMPETITIVE MATCHES · REMATCH OF THE EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL (SPAIN WON 2-1)

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Semifinal · Tuesday · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington · FOX 🇫🇷 France vs 🇪🇸 Spain France Perfect 6-0-0 Spain Unbeaten In 37 Straight FD Moneyline (90 min) FRA +130 ESP +230 · Draw +210 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) FRA -150 · ESP +122 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -164 O2.5 -112 U1.5 -370 O3.5 +225

Bracket Path Winner plays the Norway/England vs Argentina/Switzerland winner in the World Cup Final → FINAL if advance

📖 Match Preview

This is the matchup that's been anticipated since the draw was made — the two top-ranked teams in the world, both still unbeaten, meeting in the semifinal. It's also a direct rematch of the Euro 2024 semifinal, which Spain won 2-1. France have been the tournament's most dominant force, sitting on a perfect 6-0-0 record after beating Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinal, a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal. Kylian Mbappé — already sitting on 20 career World Cup goals, trailing only Messi — was subbed off in the 78th minute of that win after Morocco's Issa Diop caught his ankle. He's called it "a minor injury" and says he's "completely fine," with medical analysis suggesting a Grade 1 sprain, but it's a genuine subplot heading into Tuesday given how much France's attack runs through him. Michael Olise has quietly been the story of France's tournament: his 6 assists are the most of any player, one shy of Pelé's all-time single-tournament record.

Spain are back in the semifinals for the first time since they won the whole tournament in 2010, and they got here in dramatic fashion — Mikel Merino has now scored the decisive late goal in back-to-back knockout matches, a stoppage-time winner against Portugal in the Round of 16 and an 88th-minute winner against Belgium in the quarterfinal. Spain's defense had gone six consecutive matches without conceding — the longest streak in World Cup history — before finally being breached by Belgium. They remain unbeaten in 37 straight competitive matches dating back to March 2023. The lingering concern: both Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino suffered injuries in the same group-stage match and haven't played a minute since.

The individual storyline drawing the most attention is Lamine Yamal against his Real Madrid rival Mbappé — Yamal has had a genuinely quiet tournament by his standards, with just one goal and no further contributions since the group stage, though reports note he's "looked better with every match" since returning from an earlier injury. If he rediscovers his club form against Mbappé on this stage, Spain's ceiling rises considerably.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇫🇷 France ⚠️ Kylian Mbappé — ankle knock vs Morocco, expected to play ❌ Aurélien Tchouaméni — groin issue, still not fully fit ✅ Michael Olise — tournament-high 6 assists, chasing Pelé's record ✅ Otherwise full squad available 🇪🇸 Spain ❌ Nico Williams — out since the group stage, groin injury ❌ Yeremy Pino — out since the group stage, collarbone injury ⚠️ Lamine Yamal — quiet by his standards, trending upward ✅ Mikel Merino — scored the decisive goal in back-to-back knockouts

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1 GK Mike Maignan DEF Jules Koundé · William Saliba · Dayot Upamecano · Lucas Digne MID Manu Koné · Adrien Rabiot ATT Ousmane Dembélé · Michael Olise · Désiré Doué LONE ST Kylian Mbappé ⭐ (captain) ⚠️ Tchouaméni still not fully fit · Barcola a genuine alternate to Doué 🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3 GK Unai Simón DEF Pedro Porro · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella MID Rodri · Pedri · Fabián Ruiz ATT Lamine Yamal ⚠️ · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ · Alex Baena Ruiz's QF start/goal suggests possible rotation vs the earlier Rodri-Pedri-Olmo trio · Williams and Pino both unavailable

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

Head-to-Head · Tournament Records · Golden Boot Race Most recent meeting Euro 2024 semifinal — Spain won 2-1 France's tournament record 6W-0D-0L, perfect so far Spain's unbeaten competitive run 37 straight matches since March 2023 Olise's tournament assists 6 — one shy of Pelé's all-time record Mbappé's career World Cup goals 20 — trailing only Messi

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play France To Advance A perfect tournament record and superior overall attacking depth, even accounting for Mbappé's minor knock · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -150 $15→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer Chasing Messi's all-time World Cup scoring record and comfortably the board's shortest price, even with his ankle knock expected to be manageable +115 $10→$21.50 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Genuinely The Tightest Tie Left Correct Score — Draw 1-1 Board's shortest exact score, matching two unbeaten, evenly matched teams with proven late-goal scoring patterns on both sides +500 $10→$60 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Both Attacks Have Proven Themselves Both Teams to Score — Yes France has scored in every match this tournament, and Spain finally broke through against Belgium after their own historic clean-sheet run ended -164 $16.40→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Chasing A Historic Record Michael Olise — Anytime Assist One assist away from tying Pelé's all-time single-tournament World Cup record — a genuine narrative-backed value pick +290 $10→$39

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel France to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Kylian Mbappé anytime goal Builds on France's favorite status, both sides' proven attacking quality even against elite opponents, and Mbappé's central role in almost everything France do well. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · France vs Spain · World Cup Semifinal · Tuesday France 2–1 Spain Mbappé and Olise combine in a tight, high-quality semifinal, but Spain's proven late-game resilience — the exact quality that's carried them this far — means they find a goal of their own before the final whistle. Confidence MEDIUM This is genuinely the closest call of the entire semifinal round — two unbeaten, top-ranked teams with legitimate claims to being tournament favorites. France's slight edge in overall attacking depth and Mbappé's still-elite quality even carrying a minor knock give them a narrow advantage, but Spain's history of producing exactly the moment they need, exactly when they need it, keeps this from being any kind of formality.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Semifinal · France vs Spain · Tuesday · 3PM ET · FOX Bet France vs Spain on FanDuel Mbappé anytime +115 · BTTS Yes -164 · France to advance -150

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France +130 / Draw +210 / Spain +230 · 2 Up Early Payout: France +120 / Draw +220 / Spain +200 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): France -150 / Spain +122 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Mbappé +115, Oyarzabal +200, Yamal +250, Dembélé +270, Olise +310, Doué +320, Barcola +330, Olmo +440 · To Score or Assist: Mbappé -135, Yamal +130, Olise +140, Oyarzabal +140, Dembélé +145 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappé -550, Yamal -250, Oyarzabal -230, Olise -145, Dembélé -130, Doué -130 · First Goalscorer: Mbappé +360, Oyarzabal +600, Yamal +750, Dembélé +800, Olise +950, Doué +950 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +750, Draw 0-0 +1100, Spain 0-1 +1000, France 2-0 +1200, Draw 1-1 +500, Spain 0-2 +1800, France 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +1000, Spain 1-2 +1000 · BTTS Yes -164 / No +128 · O/U 1.5: -370 / +280 · O/U 2.5: -112 / -108 · O/U 3.5: +225 / -290 · Anytime Assist: Yamal +290, Olise +290, Mbappé +320, Dembélé +360, Doué +370 · Kylian Mbappe carrying a minor ankle knock from the Morocco win, expected to play · Aurelien Tchouameni still not fully fit · Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both out for Spain since the group stage · AT&T Stadium (Dallas Stadium), Arlington TX · Tuesday, July 14, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the Norway/England vs Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Final · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER