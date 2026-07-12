Blue Jays vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the San Diego Padres.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Padres Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (45-49) vs. San Diego Padres (46-48)

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and SNET

Blue Jays vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-126) | SD: (+108)

TOR: (-126) | SD: (+108) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+134) | SD: +1.5 (-162)

TOR: -1.5 (+134) | SD: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Blue Jays vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 4-8, 4.32 ERA vs German Marquez (Padres) - 4-2, 5.02 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Kevin Gausman (4-8) against the Padres and German Marquez (4-2). Gausman and his team have a record of 8-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Gausman's team has won 58.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-5). When Marquez starts, the Padres have gone 5-2-0 against the spread. The Padres are 2-1 in Marquez's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (53.5%)

Blue Jays vs Padres Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Blue Jays vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Padres are -162 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +134.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Padres game on July 12, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

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Blue Jays vs Padres Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (56.6%) in those games.

Toronto has a record of 17-16 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 93 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 45-48-0 against the spread in their 93 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres are 23-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.2% of those games).

San Diego is 13-23 (winning only 36.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 40 times this season for a 40-53-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have put together a 50-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .345 this season while batting .262 with 40 walks and 50 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .351.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 63rd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 129th in slugging.

Guerrero has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.430) thanks to 31 extra-base hits. He's batting .298 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 12th, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 74th.

Clement brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double and an RBI.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto with 79 hits. He is batting .238 this season and 33 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Okamoto heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Daulton Varsho is batting .243 with a .310 OBP and 24 RBI for Toronto this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .196. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .287.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 148th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 139th and he is 83rd in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads his team with a .342 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .381 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .282.

Including all qualified players, he is 31st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has collected 62 hits, a team-best for the Padres.

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, nine home runs and 38 walks while batting .225.

Blue Jays vs Padres Head to Head

7/10/2026: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/22/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2025: 14-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

14-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/20/2025: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/21/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/20/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2023: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/19/2023: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/18/2023: 9-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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