Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (40-55) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-58)

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Rockies.TV

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-144) | COL: (+122)

SF: (-144) | COL: (+122) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+146) | COL: +1.5 (-178)

SF: -1.5 (+146) | COL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 3-7, 5.46 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 3-9, 6.46 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Trevor McDonald (3-7) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (3-9) will get the nod for the Rockies. McDonald's team is 6-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. McDonald has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Lorenzen starts, the Rockies have gone 12-6-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 8-10 in Lorenzen's 18 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (64.1%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Rockies reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-144) and Colorado as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rockies. The Giants are +146 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -178.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Rockies on July 12 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 15 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 2-6 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 92 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 40-52-0 in 92 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 39 of the 94 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (41.5%).

Colorado has a 30-45 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 95 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-48-3).

The Rockies have put together a 53-42-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco with an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .464. He's batting .332 on the season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco with 97 hits. He is batting .280 this season and has 37 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualifiers, he is 36th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Schmitt brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Rafael Devers has been key for San Francisco with 91 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .483.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has accumulated an on-base percentage of .382 and a slugging percentage of .479. Both lead the Rockies. He's batting .298.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 12th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman paces his team with 84 hits. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .539 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 81st in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jake McCarthy is batting .301 with 18 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Kyle Karros is hitting .266 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

7/11/2026: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/10/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/9/2026: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/5/2026: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/3/2026: 15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/31/2026: 19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/30/2026: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/29/2026: 8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/27/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

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