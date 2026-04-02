2 Best MLB Props for Thursday 4/2/26

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out today's best MLB home run picks.

MLB Player Props for Today

I'm intrigued by the Atlanta Braves' right-handed hitters in a matchup with Arizona Diamondbacks righty Ryne Nelson.

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Nelson posted reverse splits in 2025, with right-handed hitters getting to him for 1.33 homers per nine and a 44.0% hard-hit rate.

Riley has hit fourth or fifth in each Braves game so far this season, which puts him in a nice spot for RBI chances. Riley had a higher wOBA against righties (.321) last year than lefties (.309), and he's sporting a 50.0% fly-ball rate so far in 2026.

After Nelson is out of the game, Riley and the Braves will take their hacks versus an Arizona bullpen that has the 10th-worst xFIP so far this season.

I'm usually drawn to Matt Chapman when he's taking on a left-hander, and he'll see David Peterson tonight.

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Chapman has a long track record of success against lefties. In 2025, Chapman posted a 44.7% hard-hit rate and 45.9% fly-ball rate in the split. The year before, he mashed his way to a .348 wOBA, 41.9% hard-hit rate and 46.7% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage.

Peterson is a quality hurler, but he's much worse against right-handed bats, pitching to a 4.17 xFIP with a 38.6% hard-hit rate against righties in 2025.

Chapman has hit second or fifth in each of San Fran's first six games, and that should give him opportunities to score a run or drive in a run -- something that would go a long way toward helping this prop cash.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.