2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Tuesday 7/22/25

San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins

This San Diego Padres-Miami Marlins has a lower 8.0-run total tonight, and both starting pitchers have performed well enough to begin games to warrant a NRFI bid.

Miami's Edward Cabrera has pitched a scoreless first inning in 10 of 16 starts -- a solid if unspectacular record -- but if we dig a bit deeper, he's been a beast the first time through the order with a 3.12 xFIP, 29.2% strikeout rate, and 5.6% walk rate. Those are marks we can get behind versus a Padres team that's just 21st in YRFI rate (27.0%).

San Diego will start Stephen Kolek, a righty who's produced a NRFI in 9 of his 12 starts. The first time through the order, he sees bumps in both strikeout rate (20.4%) and ground-ball rate (59.5%) compared to his overall marks (17.1% K rate and 49.5% GB rate). The Marlins are just 23rd in YRFI rate (26.3%), further aiding Kolek tonight.

Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals

Trusting a pair of first-year pitchers to come through with a scoreless first inning might seem a bit dicey, but there's room for optimism here.

Brad Lord will toe the rubber for the Washington Nationals, and he makes his return to the rotation after spending most of this campaign in the bullpen. While his 20.7% K rate isn't particularly exciting, he pairs a solid 47.6% ground-ball rate (74th percentile) with an even better 4.8% barrel rate (92nd percentile), which has helped him suppress dingers (0.69 HR/9).

As a starter earlier in the year, Lord produced a NRFI in five of six starts. Three of the first five Cincinnati Reds hitters project to bat left-handed, and that could actually be a plus, as the right-hander actually boasts a 26.4% K rate versus that handedness.

Cincinnati will roll out 22-year-old fireballer Chase Burns, who's logged an impressive 33.8% strikeout rate through four starts, and that jumps to 44.4% the first time through the order. Although he has an ugly 6.19 ERA, that's mostly the result of one disastrous outing, and he's otherwise pitched a scoreless opening inning in his other three starts. A 3.33 xFIP should also give us confidence in Burns moving forward.

After being one of the league's better first-inning offenses earlier this season, the Nationals now rank just 14th in YRFI rate (29.0%), so this isn't a shy-away matchup for Burns, either.

