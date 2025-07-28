2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Monday 7/28/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals

The starting pitchers in this matchup have been good for NRFIs, and both the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals don't have the kind of lineups to scare us off, either.

Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante has an underwhelming 4.91 ERA, but he possesses an elite 61.8% ground-ball rate, and a respectable 3.79 xFIP points to positive regression. Further, he's recorded his best results the first time through the order (3.09 ERA), which is supported by that ground-ball rate bumping up to 64.2% in the split. Pallante has produced a NRFI in 16 of 20 starts.

The Marlins' offense is 19th in YRFI rate (27.7%) and 18th in first-inning runs per game (0.48), so the matchup checks out for Pallante, as well.

Righty Edward Cabrera has performed well for Miami, and he's been particularly effective the first time through the order, posting a 3.17 xFIP, 28.8% strikeout rate, and 5.2% walk rate. He's logged a scoreless first inning in 11 of 17 starts.

St. Louis is just 22nd in YRFI rate (27.1%) and 28th in first-inning runs per game (0.35). Their lack of success is further backed by ranking 27th in wRC+ (89) and 30th in ISO (0.98) for the first inning.

Seattle Mariners at Athletics

Admittedly, this could end poorly and swiftly with one swing of the bat, as this game has a hefty 10.0-run total due to the A's hitter-friendly ballpark paired with hitter-friendly weather. However, both pitchers have been nearly perfect at generating NRFIs, making this an intriguing spot to target at plus odds.

A's southpaw JP Sears and his 4.98 ERA might seem like a poor choice for this market, but his 3.95 xERA suggests he's been better than his results. He's consistently performed well the first time through the order with a 25.4% strikeout rate, and that jumps even higher in the first inning (27.3%). This has helped him convert a NRFI in a whopping 20 of 21 starts.

Meanwhile, Seattle Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo has been just as lethal in the first inning as Sears has been, as he's also produced a NRFI in 20 of 21 outings. Although our Jim Sannes is picking the under for Castillo's strikeout prop tonight, he notes that Castillo's velocity has improved over the course of the season (23.6% K rate over the last 13 starts), which is another promising sign. In that sample, the veteran righty has put up a 28.0% first-inning strikeout rate.

The Athletics' hitters have generally been effective to begin games this season, but they've also posted the second-worst strikeout rate (29.2%) in the first inning this month. The Mariners have been downright dreadful in the first inning of late, logging the second-worst wRC+ in July (48).

While the plus environment for hitting remains scary for a NRFI, we just need one clean inning out of these starters, and both Sears and Castillo have been coming through all season.

