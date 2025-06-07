2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Red Sox at Yankees on Saturday 6/7/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees?

The Bronx Bombers are frightening when they get rolling downhill, which was the case in Friday's 9-6 win. How can we expect a pair of southpaw starts to fare in Game 2 in the latest stanza of this storied rivalry?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Red Sox at Yankees

The Red Sox and Yankees played a high-scoring on Friday. That's been very unusual for the Sox without Alex Bregman.

Since Bregman exited the lineup on May 23rd, Boston has a 58 wRC+ and .548 team OPS against lefties away from Fenway Park. Fenway has helped their nameless lineup stay afloat, but MLB's 15th-ranked park for hitters in the Big Apple isn't quite the same.

Pitching is a real obstacle to offense for these teams, too. Garrett Crochet might be the best pitcher in baseball, navigating his unfriendly home venue to an unbelievable 2.98 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 30.9% strikeout rate so far.

However, this is a huge step down in competition for Ryan Yarbrough of the Yanks. His 3.45 SIERA shut down the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last outing, and the converted reliever has now worked up to 94 total pitches on Sunday.

Crochet can hold the mighty Yankees at bay, and Yarbrough's matchup is much simpler. The tenor of this game should be very different than Friday's.

It's a bit unnerving to bet an under on Crochet's K prop when hoping he keeps the Yankees at bay. This mark is just too high.

Since May 1st, New York's 19.3% K rate against southpaws is fourth-lowest in baseball. They've also walked a league-high 13.5% of the time in the split during this period. I'd argue the Bombers are the gold standard in plate discipline against lefties at the moment.

Crochet is also slightly overperforming in the punchout column. His swinging-strike rate (13.7%) is down 2.5 percentage points from last year, but he's done an even better job limiting hard contact (35.0% rate allowed) and home runs (0.77 HR/9).

I'm expecting his effectiveness to keep New York under three markers, but the strikeouts might be tougher to post. Our MLB player prop projections expect just 6.17 median Ks from the All-Star on Saturday.

A Same Game Parlay of these two outcomes merits hefty +353 odds, balancing the inverse correlation of Crochet having a solid outing but failing to strike out at least eight batters.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.