2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Game 3 of the ALCS: Blue Jays at Mariners

The MLB postseason is heating up.

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Toronto Blue Jays face the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the ALCS.

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Blue Jays at Mariners ALCS Game 3

Josh Naylor has been superb against right-handed pitching this year, and I'm backing him to drive in a run today.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Josh Naylor +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Shane Bieber is starting for Toronto, and in his return from injury this season, he wasn't quite the same guy he was in his heyday, pitching to a 3.52 SIERA and 23.3% K rate -- good numbers but a drop from his career clips of a 3.16 SIERA and 26.4% strikeout rate. He mustered just a 17.0% K rate and 5.79 FIP over his final four regular-season starts, and that poor form carried over into his first postseason outing as he allowed five hits and three runs in 2.2 innings against the New York Yankees.

Naylor does his best work with the platoon advantage, boasting a .361 wOBA in the split this season. He also ended the year on a high note, recording a .418 wOBA in September.

Likely to hit fifth behind Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco, Naylor is an enticing RBI bet at these +200 odds.

Despite a difficult matchup against a low-strikeout offense, George Kirby is capable of punching out at least five batters today.

George Kirby - Strikeouts George Kirby Over Oct 16 12:09am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kirby has been a stud since his rookie campaign. While he isn't always a strikeout artist, he's upped both his K rate (26.1%) and swinging-strike rate (11.8%) to career-best numbers in 2025.

He's also in a great groove right now. He's fanned at least six batters in five straight outings, including outbursts of 10 Ks against the Los Angeles Dodgers and 14 versus the Los Angeles Angels. In his first start of this postseason, Kirby struck out six against the Detroit Tigers despite being pulled at 66 pitches.

Toronto ended the regular season with an MLB-low 17.8% K rate, so they're clearly a bad matchup for strikeouts. With that said, Kirby's 10-K effort against the Dodgers shows he can deal against elite offenses, and with Seattle up 2-0 in the series, they may have a little longer leash with Kirby tonight, which would give him more chances to get strikeouts.

You can also download our free 2025 MLB playoffs printable bracket to follow along all postseason.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.