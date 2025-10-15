2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 10/15/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Calgary Flames at Utah Mammoth

Last season, the Calgary Flames were an average-to-below-average team in Corsi against per 60 minutes (51.24), expected goals against per 60 (2.96), and high-danger chances allowed per 60 (11.29), and the team is expected to regress despite narrowly missing the playoffs. MoneyPuck gives the Flames just a 16.7% chance of making the postseason this time around, which is the league's fourth-worst mark.

On the other hand, the Utah Mammoth project to have a solid squad with the potential to break out. Further helping Utah is the fact Calgary is playing the second game of a back-to-back, so backup goalie Devin Cooley will get the start. This will be just the seventh NHL game of Cooley's career, all of which came in the 2023-24 season.

This is the only matchup with an elevated 6.5 total, giving the favored home side a slate-high 3.7 implied team total.

Across Wednesday's four games, our NHL projections give Dylan Guenther the third-best chance of scoring a goal. Guenther scored the team's second-most goals last season (27) and has been busy through three games, leading the team in shots on goal (4.3) and shot attempts (9.0) per game.

Guenther's already scored two goals this season and is in a good spot to add to his tally tonight.

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues

The Chicago Blackhawks were one of the NHL's worst teams in 2024-25, and more of the same is expected this season, as the team is tied for the longest odds to win the Stanley Cup (+50000).

Defensively last season, the Blackhawks were 27th in Corsi against per 60 minutes (62.22), 29th in expect goals against per 60 (3.33), and 31st in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (12.98). Through four games to open this campaign, they're 19th, 24th, and 29th, respectively, in those categories.

Dylan Holloway was second in goals (26) for the St. Louis Blues in 2024-25, and while he hasn't found the back of the net yet this season, early returns have been promising. Across three games, Holloway has a team-high average ice time among forwards (19:28) while leading the way in shot attempts per game (6.7) and tying for the team lead in shots on goal per game (3.0).

Despite his role, Holloway has just the fifth-shortest odds to score a goal on the Blues, making him a potential value in this market. The Blues have the second-highest implied team total (3.4) on Wednesday, as well.

