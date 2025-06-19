2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Thursday 6/19/25

The expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, bringing together the top clubs across the globe. With that comes plentiful betting options each and every day.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across Thursday's matches?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Today

Seattle Sounders vs. Atletico Madrid

Atleti got embarrassed by PSG in their opening match of the tourney, losing 4-0 in a match where PSG had 11 shots on target to Atleti's one.

I think we'll see a very motivated Atletico side on Thursday, and if they bring their A game, the Sounders are in trouble. Despite what we saw versus PSG, Atleti are still a top defensive team. In La Liga this past campaign, they let up just 30 goals in 38 matches.

Plus, it's not like Seattle is some high-flying attack. Through 18 MLS matches this season, they've netted just 25 goals. They scored once versus Botafogo in their opening match, but Botafogo are miles away from Atletico Madrid in terms of talent and coaching.

Give me Atleti to keep a clean sheet in this 6 p.m. ET match.

PSG vs. Botafogo

As mentioned above, PSG put on a clinic in their debut match, thrashing Atleti by a 4-0 score. PSG have now beaten Inter and Atletico -- two of the world's elite defensive sides -- by a combined 9-0 over their past two matches. So, yeah, they're in good form.

Botafogo topped Seattle, 2-1, in their opener, but the Sounders won the expected goals (xG) battle, 2.2-1.1, per Opta's xG model. Botafogo giving up 2.2 xG to a meh MLS side is a really bad sign for their chances to slow PSG's electric attack.

In short, PSG should cruise in this 9 p.m. ET matchup with Botafogo, and I like Goncalo Ramos to score a goal.

With Ousmane Dembele on the shelf, Ramos started at striker in the opening match and took three shots. PSG are -370 to go over 1.5 goals, and Ramos should spent a lot of time in dangerous areas.

You can also check out our latest 2025 FIFA Club World Cup bracket.

