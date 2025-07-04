2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Friday 7/4/25

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is into the knockout rounds, taking things up a notch as we head toward the final. With each match comes plentiful betting options.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across today's matches?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Today

Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal

Both of these sides pulled off upsets last time out and have been impressive at the CWC. I'm picking Al-Hilal to keep it going and to win this quarterfinal match.

Al-Hilal knocked off Manchester City in the Round of 16 in extra time by a 4-3 score in a wild match. City had looked pretty invincible prior to that game, and although City mostly controlled the match, putting nine more shots on target, Al-Hilal made the most of its chances.

The win over City was the second time this tournament that Al-Hilal proved it can go toe to toe with an elite side as they opened group play with a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid. Featuring a few players who have spent time at huge clubs -- such as Malcom, Joao Cancelo, Kalidou Koulibaly and Sergej Milinković-Savić -- Al-Hilal brings more talent to the table than Fluminense does.

Fluminense have undoubtedly impressed at the CWC, besting Inter by a 2-0 score last match and also drawing with Dortmund in the group stage. While the win over Inter is a big deal, Inter are seriously out of whack right now and did not look good all tournament.

Al-Hilal are only slight favorites, and based off what we've seen this tourney, I like them at these +150 odds.

Palmeiras vs. Chelsea

Despite a 4-1 win over Benfica, Chelsea still don't inspire much confidence for me, and I expect this to be a tight matchup versus Palmeiras.

The final scoreline makes it look like Chelsea handled Benfica with ease, but that's far from the truth. The match was tied 1-1 after regulation. Benfica had a man sent off two minutes into extra time, and Chelsea poured in three goals from that point on. In group play, Chelsea advanced from a fairly week group, but they suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of Flamengo in their lone group game against a quality foe.

Palmeiras have leaned heavily on their defense, which has been outstanding at the CWC. Palmeiras have recorded three clean sheets in four matches and limited Botafogo to just two shots on target in the Round of 16. Their toughest foe thus far was Porto on Matchday 1, and Palmeiras kept a clean sheet in that one while holding Porto to only three shots on target.

Palmeiras can hang tight against a more talented Chelsea side.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.