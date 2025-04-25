2 Best FA Cup Bets and Player Props for Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

England's FA Cup is at the semifinal stage, with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa meeting up Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET.

When looking at the FA Cup soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this match?

FA Cup Semifinal Betting Picks for Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

On paper, these two teams have performed similarly this season, so with Palace listed as a fairly sizable underdog, that's the side I want to be on.

In EPL play, Palace has an expected goal (xG) differential of +7.2 -- per FBRef -- while Villa's xG differential is +7.3. The way they got to those numbers is about the same, too. Palace have amassed 51.3 xG and given up 44.2 xG. Villa have created 52.4 xG and conceded 45.0 xG.

There's not a lot separating these sides when you go by what they've done in the league.

On top of that, Palace have had Villa's number of late. They've met three times this season -- twice in the EPL and once in the EFL Cup -- and Palace have won twice with a draw mixed in. Last season, Palace beat Villa, 5-0, on the final day of the league campaign.

If the odds were closer to even, I'd likely lean toward Villa because I think Unai Emery's side has more talent. But with Palace listed at +230 to win, the Eagles' moneyline is an appealing bet.

I'll be honest -- when Marcus Rashford moved to Villa on loan, I didn't envision him taking over at striker and relegating Ollie Watkins to the bench. But Rashford has been impressive in his time at Villa, and assuming he starts Saturday, I like him to place a shot on target.

Across all competitions, Rashford has made 10 starts for Villa, and he's totaled four goals with five assists. At times, he's looked like Villa's best attacker, and he's put at least one shot on target in five of his last six starts.

Last time out, he took (and scored) a penalty at Manchester City, which gives him another path to cashing this bet.

