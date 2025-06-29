2 Best CONCACAF Gold Cup Bets and Player Props for USA vs. Costa Rica

The United States Men's National Team is into the knockout round of the Gold Cup and takes on Costa Rica tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this clash?

Gold Cup Betting Picks for USA vs. Costa Rica

Despite all the chatter about who isn't here for the USMNT this tournament, the Americans put forth a strong effort in the group stage, and I like them to net multiple goals tonight.

In three group matches, the US scored eight goals and conceded just one in games against Haiti, Saudi Arabia and Trinidad & Tobago. Sure, the level of competition wasn't great, but it's not like Costa Rice is a world beater.

The Costa Ricans boast Keylor Navas in goal, but they shipped four goals across three group matches, including three to Suriname. They held on for a 0-0 draw versus Mexico but were mostly battered in that one with Mexico garnering 70% possession and four shots on target to Costa Rica's zero.

The match versus the US should play out similarly with the Americans controlling possession, and the USMNT should be able to break through against Costa Rica.

Agyemang is having a nice tourney for the US, and he can keep it going in this matchup.

Starting in all three matches and seeing at least 72 minutes in each, Agyemang has locked down a key role in Mauricio Pochettino's attack, and he's delivered the goods, scoring twice while putting a total of five shots on target (eight shots in all).

As mentioned, Costa Rica's defense hasn't been good. They were fortunate to keep Mexico off the board and allowed three goals to a Suriname side that failed to score in either of its two other matches.

The US should have chances to score, and Agyemang figures to spend a lot of this match in dangerous areas.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.