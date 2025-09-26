2 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for LSU at Ole Miss

Even on a weekend where the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide will square off against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, the likely best matchup in the SEC features the No. 4 LSU Tigers and No. 13 Mississippi Rebels. Both LSU and Ole Miss are undefeated entering Week 5 of the 2025 campaign, and we tend to get competitive games when these programs meet.

Just a season ago, the Tigers escaped with a 29-26 overtime victory at home on the back of a Kyren Lacy touchdown reception to hand the Rebels their second loss of the year and worsen Ole Miss' chances of making the college football playoffs. Will Ole Miss avenge their loss from last season, or will LSU come out on top again?

Ahead of Saturday's kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET, let's take a look at which bets and player props stand out for the much-anticipated LSU-Ole Miss showdown.

LSU at Ole Miss Betting Picks

At first glance, the over in this pivotal SEC clash looks enticing, especially with Ole Miss scoring 41-plus points in three of their first four games. However, the Tigers boast the best defense the Rebels have faced by a wide margin, and LSU is content slowing down the pace to lean on their elite defense and experienced quarterback.

En route to a 4-0 record, the Tigers' defense is ranked 26th in expected points added per drop back allowed (-0.21) and 15th in expected points added per rushing attempt allowed (-0.19). Additionally, LSU does a fantastic job limiting explosive plays, residing at 32nd in yards per drop back allowed (5.28) and 19th in yards per rushing attempt allowed (3.64), which is ideal versus an Ole Miss squad that is 13th in yards per play (7.66) on offense.

Despite having Garrett Nussmeier under center, the Tigers have scored 23 or fewer points against all three of the FBS opponents they've faced this season, as they are just 72nd in yards per drop back (7.01) and 109th in yards per rushing attempt (4.42).

Chunk plays -- and points -- could be at a premium in Saturday's battle of unbeatens, and while I'm rooting for a thrilling back-and-forth contest, I'll back the under instead of placing confidence in the spread for either team.

After averaging 311.7 passing yards per game in 2024, it's been a different story for Garrett Nussmeier to begin the 2025 season, as the senior signal-caller is producing only 240.5 passing yards per game through four starts. Along with Nussmeier totaling 273 or fewer passing yards in each of his first four outings this year, the Rebels' defense lends itself to being a unit you attack more on the ground than through the air.

While Ole Miss is 18th in expected points added per drop back allowed (-0.30) and 33rd in yards per drop back allowed (5.30), they are 123rd in expected points added per rushing attempt allowed (0.16) and 119th in yards per rushing attempt allowed (5.74). This leads me to believe the Tigers will try to get their rushing attack going instead of putting everything on Nussmeier's shoulders.

There's certainly a chance Nussmeier is able to connect on a couple of deep throws to achieve the over on his passing yards prop. But with Nussmeier taking more underneath throws to keep drives alive and Ole Miss preventing explosives through the air, his under looks a bit more likely in this matchup.

