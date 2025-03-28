2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Tennessee vs. Texas

The Texas Longhorns -- the often forgotten 1 seed -- will take on the 5 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Saturday at 3:30pm ET. Let's see where we can find betting value in this matchup.

According to Bart Torvik, Texas is the country's fourth-best team while Tennessee is 18th. That's solid ranking for the Lady Volunteers, but it also makes them the third-worst squad left in the field.

It feels like Texas has flown under the radar a bit despite ranking seventh in adjusted offense and fourth in adjusted defense. In contrast, Tennessee is 12th on offense and 29th in defense.

The Longhorns are 33-3 overall and 14-3 in Quad 1 games this season. Their only losses were to South Carolina (twice) and Notre Dame -- the second- and third-best teams, respectively, on Bart Torvik. Their loss to ND came in overtime, and they also got a win over SC in February, proving they can hang with the elite teams.

On the other hand, the Lady Vols are 24-9 with a middling 6-8 record in Quad 1 matchups. While they did lose by just 4 points to Texas, that came way back in January, and they were shaky ahead of the tournament, losing three of their final four matchups. That included a 24-point road loss to Kentucky and a surprising Quad 4 loss at home to Georgia.

The Longhorns have been a well-oiled machine all season, and at least on paper, they're simply on another tier compared to the Lady Volunteers. Bart Torvik projects Texas to win by 10 points.

Dating back to the start of conference tournament play, the Longhorns' Madison Booker has scored 19, 25, 10, 20, and 20 points, so she's gone over this line in four or her last five games.

Booker has averaged 20.6 points per 40 minutes, and she's logged at least 34 minutes in 19 of the last 22 games, with the lone exceptions being blowouts they won by 26 points or more.

While Texas projects to win by double-digit points on Bart Torvik, this shouldn't be the kind of lopsided matchup where they're able to take the foot off the gas and let their stars rest.

Booker is in a great spot to put up points against the Lady Vols, too, as Tennessee's defense is just 315th in two-point percentage allowed and 263rd in free throw rate allowed.

She's averaged the team's most two-point attempts (11.8) and second-most free throw attempts (3.5), and perhaps she can even get closer to her per-40 averages of 15.2 and 4.5 if her minutes reach the high 30s on Saturday.

