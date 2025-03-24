2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for South Dakota State vs. UConn

The Second Round of the 2025 women's college basketball tournament is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action.

Monday's slate offers several games to consider for FanDuel's 25% women's college basketball profit boost, including a primetime showdown between South Dakota State and UConn.

The 10-seeded Jackrabbits advanced to the Second Round after upsetting Oklahoma State over the weekend, while UConn is fresh off a 69-point win over Arkansas State. Tonight's line is UConn -26.5, and the over/under is set at 136.5.

Here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds for South Dakota State vs. UConn.

Betting Picks for South Dakota State vs. UConn

UConn made headlines when they posted a +69 margin in their opening round win over Arkansas State, but that lopsided win didn't stop the game from coming in at 137 total points. South Dakota State's first round win over Oklahoma State totaled 142 points, so neither side is stranger to high-scoring games.

That makes sense given their strengths. The Huskies are elite on both sides of the ball, but they are 1st nationally in Bart Torvik's adjusted offensive efficiency metric. South Dakota State is 41st on offense, but just 92nd on defense.

UConn shouldn't have many issues putting up points considering they've averaged 80.9 points per game against sub-50 adjusted defenses, though it's fair to be concerned with the Jackrabbits' offense given the matchup. The Huskies are also 1st in adjusted defense, and they held mid-major opponents to an average of 45.2 points across five regular season matchups.

But South Dakota State is no ordinary mid-major. They have the third-best adjusted offensive rating among any mid-major and have held up against the big dogs. It's only a six-game sample, but the Jackrabbits averaged 69.2 points per game against teams from the top five conferences. They scored 57 against Texas (6th in adjusted defense), 71 against Duke (5th), and 75 against Oregon (18th). Those games totaled 160, 146, and 145 total points.

UConn's let some of the friskier teams on their schedule hang a bit, too. They've allowed 58.1 points to top 100 offenses this season, but that's been enough for those games to average 137.8 points. The Huskies offense is that prolific.

With UConn able to put up 100 points on their own, we aren't asking for a whole lot from South Dakota State here. At -108 odds on FanDuel, I can more than get behind over 136.5 total points.

UConn didn't need much from Big East Player of the Year Paige Bueckers in their opening-round win over Arkansas State. She only played 22 minutes, netting 11 points and 4 assists.

But that was the fewest minutes Paige had played all year, and we should expect to see UConn up her workload against better competition. Considering she put up 4 assists in limited action last time out, I do see value in the over on her 4.5-assist prop at +112 odds.

Bueckers recorded at least 5 assists in 17 of 32 (53%) games during the regular season, and that track record alone trumps the 47% implied probability we get from these odds.

However, we have a recent sample of her turning up the playmaking in March. Bueckers recorded at least 5 assists in three of five tournament games last season, notching 7 and 6 in the first two rounds. She just played 35 and 40 minutes in those two.

I'm not sure we get quite enough pushback from South Dakota State as the Huskies got early last spring, but Bueckers has still typically played more than she did in the first round. Against top 100 opponents, Bueckers averaged 4.6 assists across 30.9 minutes.

In what I'm anticipating to be a high-scoring game, consider Paige Bueckers to stretch her legs a little and go over 4.5 assists.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.