2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Oklahoma vs. UConn

The Oklahoma Sooners and Connecticut Huskies will meet up on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET with a trip to the regional finals on the line.

UConn has steamrolled their way through the tournament thus far, picking up 69- and 34-point wins in the first two rounds. Oklahoma has been similarly dominant, notching 23- and 34-point victories en route to Spokane.

How will this one shake out?

Here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds for Oklahoma vs. UConn.

Betting Picks for Oklahoma vs. UConn

If UConn keeps playing their style of basketball, I expect them to continue churning out victories that come deep in the double digits -- save for when they meet up with some of the stiffest competition in this tournament.

Oklahoma is -- by all measures -- a great team, but they aren't near UConn's level.

The Huskies rank first in adjusted offense and defense (per BartTorvik). They lead the country in effective field goal percentage (EFG%) and hold opponents to the ninth-worst EFG%. The only category where they "poorly" rank out? Three-point rate allowed (3rd percentile). But forcing teams to shoot themselves out of games has served the Huskies well, particularly in this tournament.

Connecticut has surrendered 121 field goal attempts this tournament -- 62 of which (51.2%) came from downtown. By forcing opponents into low-percentage shots, the Huskies have found a way to turn a lead into a blowout with ease.

Luckily for them, Oklahoma doesn't have a whole ton of chops from long range. The Sooners shoot threes at a 32.2% clip and have gone 31.6% from distance this tourney despite facing meh defenses. Six-foot-four center Raegan Beers (17.5 points per game) leads the way for Oklahoma but doesn't shoot threes. The more Oklahoma is forced to prioritize offense outside of Beers, the better for UConn.

Oklahoma isn't overly safe with the ball (23.1% turnover rate; highest among remaining teams), which could cause trouble against a UConn team that scored 35 points off turnovers alone their last time out. This is a great matchup for the Huskies, so look for them to roll into the regional finals.

Paige Bueckers scored 34 points in 29 minutes on Monday, but the market isn't making us pay a tax on her points prop (20.5) for this Saturday.

Geno Auriemma noted that Bueckers "saves her best basketball for the biggest moments." One look at her game logs in tournament play proves that sentiment rings true.

Including at the conference stage, Paige has scored at least 23 points in 10 out of 13 tournament games dating back to last season. If we take out that game where UConn won by a seismic 69 points -- and Buckers was reduced to just 22 minutes -- she is averaging 26.1 points in that 12-game tourney sample.

Now that UConn will face a worthy foe, we should expect Bueckers to crack 30 minutes for the first time of the tournament. On the season, Buckers is averaging 22.8 points and has scored over 20.5 points at a 73.3% rate (11 out of 15 contests) in games where she logged at least 29 minutes.

With Connecticut's implied team total sitting at 83.5, we can call on Buckers to score a fourth of those points.

