2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Michigan State at Michigan

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

No. 14 Michigan State takes on No. 12 Michigan on Friday, giving us not only a good old rivalry matchup but a battle between top 25 teams. First place in the Big Ten will also be in the line, as the Wolverines lead the conference by just a half game over the Spartans.

Michigan State at Michigan Betting Picks

As the tight spread would suggest, we should have a good one in Ann Arbor tonight. According to Bart Torvik, Michigan State is the slightly better team, sitting 17th in their rankings while Michigan is 22nd.

But if we're picking a side, the edge arguably goes to the home team.

Although Michigan State is coming off a big win over No. 13 Purdue, they're just 3-3 over their last six games, and two of those losses have come on the road (at USC, at UCLA).

The Spartans rank 31st in adjusted offensive efficiency, but they have a glaring weakness from long range. Michigan State ranks just 334th in three-point rate, and that's because they have an abysmal 29.1% three-point percentage that places them 354th out of 364 teams. Should the team find itself in a big hole, they could have a tough time mounting a comeback -- particularly on the road.

Michigan will have their work cut out for them against a team that's 15th in adjusted defensive efficiency, but the Wolverines sit just outside the top 20 in adjusted offense, which includes an impressive 56.9% effective field goal percentage (10th). They should be able to put up their share of points.

The main issue for Michigan will be whether or not they can minimize turnovers, as the Wolverines are 331st in turnover rate. However, the good news is that despite the Spartans' prowess on defense, they force turnovers at just the 232nd-best clip.

Michigan has found itself in a lot of tight games lately, but they're riding a six-game win streak and has covered this spread in five of those victories. Bart Torvik's model sees the Wolverines as 3.5-point favorites, which is encouraging, too.

Tre Donaldson is averaging 12.7 points per game this season and has scored 12+ points in 16 of 25 games (64.0%), whereas these odds imply a 56.5% probability.

Donaldson often gets a good chunk of points from beyond the arc, averaging 1.9 made threes per game with a 40.5% three-point percentage. Despite generally being strong defensively, Michigan State ranks just 248th in three-point rate allowed, so Donaldson should be able to get some open looks.

During Michigan's six-game win streak, the junior guard has launched seven three-pointers in half of them, which is another promising sign that he'll let it fly in tonight's rivalry game. He's gone over 11.5 points four of those six games, as well.

