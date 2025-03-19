2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Maryland vs. Grand Canyon

The Maryland Terrapins and Grand Canyon Antelopes square off in a 4-versus-13 matchup on Friday afternoon in the D1 men's college basketball tournament.

The two teams play fast, and that could be good news for some scoring props.

But for Maryland vs. Grand Canyon, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for Maryland vs. Grand Canyon

Derik Queen, a 6'10" freshman, is fresh off of a 31-point outburst against Michigan in 37 minutes of action.

Queen has now averaged 20.0 points per game over his last five.

On the year, he's at 16.3 per contest with at least 17 points in half of his outings.

The matchup is solid here, though. Grand Canyon is 60th in adjusted defensive rating and 15th in adjusted tempo, per BartTorvik.

They also let up the 19th-highest shot distribution classified as close two-point attempts.

Queen feasts at the rim, taking 59.6% of his shots from in close.

In four games against teams outside the top-25 in adjusted defense but inside the top-100 in adjusted pace, Queen has averaged 21.3 points with at least 18 in all four of them.

Duke Brennan also stands 6'10", and the junior has been able to translate his game to tougher defensive opponents.

Maryland ranks sixth in adjusted defense, per Torvik, and in 11 games against teams in the top-100 in adjusted defensive efficiency, Brennan has averaged 12.9 points with at least nine points in 10 of them.

He scored 10 in his lone game against a top-25 unit when he dropped double-digits on Georgia back in December.

Brennan has averaged 28.8 minutes and 11.0 points per game over his last 10.

