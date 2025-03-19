2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Lipscomb vs. Iowa State

After a brilliant campaign that saw them earn a 3 seed, Iowa State enters the 2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament with uncertainty.

Star guard Keshon Gilbert is out for the tournament due to a groin injury he initially suffered in mid-February. It's a big blow, and it's one that dings Iowa State's hopes of contending for a National Championship.

But how does it impact them in their first-round matchup against 14 seed Lipscomb?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out where I'm seeing value for Friday's matchup.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page. But for Lipscomb vs. Iowa State, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for Lipscomb vs. Iowa State

Spread Betting Iowa State Mar 21 5:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If there were to be a bright side of the Gilbert injury for Iowa State, it's that they're prepared for this. They played without Gilbert for most of the stretch run of the season, and they were good enough for me to lay the points.

From February 20th on, Gilbert played just 76 minutes across 3 games. Despite that, Iowa State still had an Adjusted Net Rating of 27.2 in that time, according to Bart Torvik. That's compared to an Adjusted Net Rating of 26.2 before that time. That's not to say they were better, but they played well even with Gilbert out or limited.

Lipscomb, on the other hand, has faced only two teams in the KenPom top 100, and they lost those two games by an average of 22.5 points.

The Gilbert injury could hamper Iowa State later, but in this spot, I think we can buy in.

Joshua Jefferson (ISU) - Total Points + Rebounds Joshua Jefferson Over Mar 21 5:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Without Gilbert, Joshua Jefferson has upside in both the points and rebounds categories, pushing me toward this combo market.

For the full season, Jefferson averaged 13.0 points and 7.4 rebounds, smack dab in line with this market.

But after Gilbert's initial injury in late February, Jefferson went over 20.5 points plus rebounds in 3 of 5 games where Gilbert was either out or limited. He played 36-plus minutes in 3 of those, as well, meaning Jefferson should be on the court a bunch here, giving him plentiful chances to tally in either category.

Lipscomb ranks 330th in offensive rebound rate, according to Bart Torvik, so I like Jefferson's odds of getting to this number via one route or another.

Get one Bet Back Token to use on any wager on any college basketball games taking place from March 17th through March 23rd, 2025. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest men's college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.