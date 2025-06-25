Rangers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Rangers vs Orioles Game Info

Texas Rangers (39-41) vs. Baltimore Orioles (34-45)

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and RSN

Rangers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-156) | BAL: (+132)

TEX: (-156) | BAL: (+132) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+105) | BAL: +1.5 (-126)

TEX: -1.5 (+105) | BAL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 7-2, 2.24 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 0-1, 6.23 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Jacob deGrom (7-2, 2.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Brandon Young (0-1, 6.23 ERA). deGrom and his team are 7-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. deGrom's team is 10-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Young has started two games with set spreads, and the Orioles covered in both opportunities. The Orioles were the underdog on the moneyline for one Young start this season -- they lost.

Rangers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (55.3%)

Rangers vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -156 favorite despite being on the road.

Rangers vs Orioles Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Rangers are +105 to cover, and the Orioles are -126.

Rangers vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Orioles contest on June 25 has been set at 8.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (65.8%) in those games.

This year Texas has won 14 of 18 games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 79 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 40-39-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have won 15 of the 35 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (42.9%).

Baltimore is 1-7 (winning only 12.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 78 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-41-3).

The Orioles have collected a 28-50-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith leads Texas in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.432) and total hits (67) this season. He has a .286 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Wyatt Langford is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He is 126th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging in the majors.

Marcus Semien has 62 hits this season and has a slash line of .221/.301/.332.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 62 hits, an OBP of .283 plus a slugging percentage of .397.

Garcia heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has put up a team-high OBP (.385), while pacing the Orioles in hits (69). He's batting .304 and slugging.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Gunnar Henderson is slugging .429 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is 49th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .262 with 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Cedric Mullins is batting .217 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Rangers vs Orioles Head to Head

6/24/2025: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/20/2024: 8-4 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/19/2024: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/30/2024: 11-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/29/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/28/2024: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/27/2024: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 10/10/2023: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!