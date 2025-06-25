Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Athletics.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (50-30) vs. Athletics (32-49)

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and NBCS-CA

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-330) | OAK: (+265)

DET: (-330) | OAK: (+265) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-144) | OAK: +1.5 (+120)

DET: -1.5 (-144) | OAK: +1.5 (+120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 5-8, 4.83 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 1-4, 4.25 ERA

The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (5-8) for the Tigers and Jacob Lopez (1-4) for the Athletics. Flaherty and his team are 5-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Flaherty's team is 4-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Lopez starts, the Athletics are 4-2-0 against the spread. The Athletics are 3-3 in Lopez's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (66%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Tigers vs Athletics moneyline has the Tigers as a -330 favorite, while the Athletics are a +265 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Tigers are -144 to cover, while the Athletics are +120 to cover.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Tigers-Athletics game on June 25, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (67.4%) in those games.

The Tigers have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -330.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 75 games with a total this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 41-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have compiled a 21-39 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35% of those games).

The Athletics have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +265 or longer.

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times this season for a 43-34-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 38-42-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 90 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .538. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 19th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Greene will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .550 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 68 hits. He's batting .281 while slugging .417.

His batting average ranks 39th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 90th.

Torres has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, five walks and two RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Javier Baez is batting .289 with a .329 OBP and 36 RBI for Detroit this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has put up an on-base percentage of .394, a slugging percentage of .495, and has 104 hits, all club-bests for the Athletics (while batting .353).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker is batting .278 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .257.

Lawrence Butler is batting .256 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!