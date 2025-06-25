Guardians vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Guardians vs Blue Jays Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (39-38) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (42-36)

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and SNET

Guardians vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-120) | TOR: (+102)

CLE: (-120) | TOR: (+102) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+164) | TOR: +1.5 (-200)

CLE: -1.5 (+164) | TOR: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Guardians vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 5-3, 3.58 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 6.00 ERA

The Guardians will call on Gavin Williams (5-3) versus the Blue Jays and Max Scherzer. Williams and his team have a record of 8-7-0 against the spread when he starts. When Williams starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. Scherzer has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays failed to cover. The Blue Jays have not been a moneyline underdog when Scherzer starts this season.

Guardians vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (52.4%)

Guardians vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +102 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +164 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -200.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Guardians-Blue Jays on June 25, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Guardians vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (61.5%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 12-6 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 75 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 38-37-0 against the spread in their 75 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-23).

Toronto is 16-14 (winning 53.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

In the 77 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-33-3).

The Blue Jays have a 46-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59.7% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 90 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .518. He's batting .317.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has 17 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks. He's batting .310 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Kwan heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .524 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Carlos Santana has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Kyle Manzardo has been key for Cleveland with 49 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .448.

Manzardo brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-best .383 on-base percentage. He's batting .281 and slugging .441.

He is 39th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Bo Bichette is slugging .440 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .277 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 48th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

George Springer has collected 61 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk has eight doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks while batting .309.

Guardians vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/24/2025: 10-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/4/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/3/2025: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/2/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2024: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/22/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/21/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/16/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/15/2024: 5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/14/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

