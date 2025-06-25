Yankees vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Reds Game Info

New York Yankees (45-34) vs. Cincinnati Reds (42-38)

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, FDSOH, and Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-210) | CIN: (+176)

NYY: (-210) | CIN: (+176) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-134) | CIN: +1.5 (+112)

NYY: -1.5 (-134) | CIN: +1.5 (+112) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Yankees vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 9-2, 2.05 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 7-5, 4.13 ERA

The probable starters are Max Fried (9-2) for the Yankees and Brady Singer (7-5) for the Reds. Fried and his team have a record of 10-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Fried starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-4. The Reds are 10-5-0 against the spread when Singer starts. The Reds have a 7-2 record in Singer's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Reds Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +176 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Reds are +112 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -134.

Yankees vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Reds on June 25 is 9.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Reds Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (60.9%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 8-6 when favored by -210 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 29 of their 78 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 35-43-0 against the spread in their 78 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have gone 23-21 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52.3% of those games).

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Reds have played in 76 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-40-2).

The Reds have put together a 41-35-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.9% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 107 hits and an OBP of .464, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .724. He's batting .364.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Judge hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs, five walks and two RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 14 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying batters, he is 75th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Bellinger brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles and an RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt has 82 hits this season and has a slash line of .288/.346/.432.

Anthony Volpe has nine home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 84 hits, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .274 and slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 51st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with a double, two triples, two home runs and five RBIs.

TJ Friedl's .377 on-base percentage and .432 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .291.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Gavin Lux has 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 32 walks while hitting .266.

Spencer Steer is hitting .242 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.

Yankees vs Reds Head to Head

6/24/2025: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2025: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/4/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2024: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/2/2024: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/21/2023: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/20/2023: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/19/2023: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/14/2022: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/13/2022: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!