Mets vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

In MLB action on Wednesday, the New York Mets play the Atlanta Braves.

Mets vs Braves Game Info

New York Mets (46-34) vs. Atlanta Braves (37-41)

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSSO

Mets vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-138) | ATL: (+118)

NYM: (-138) | ATL: (+118) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+136) | ATL: +1.5 (-164)

NYM: -1.5 (+136) | ATL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 7-4, 3.04 ERA vs Didier Fuentes (Braves) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA

The probable starters are Clay Holmes (7-4) for the Mets and Didier Fuentes (0-1) for the Braves. Holmes' team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Holmes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-3. Fuentes has started only one game with a set spread, which the Braves failed to cover. The Braves have not been a moneyline underdog when Fuentes starts this season.

Mets vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (55.9%)

Mets vs Braves Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +118 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Braves Spread

The Braves are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Braves are -164 to cover, and the Mets are +136.

Mets vs Braves Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Mets-Braves on June 25, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Mets vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 36, or 69.2%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 25 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 30 of their 77 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 39-38-0 against the spread in their 77 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have compiled a 4-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

Atlanta is 1-5 (winning just 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Braves have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times this season for a 28-42-5 record against the over/under.

The Braves have a 35-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 71 hits. He has a .253 batting average and a slugging percentage of .484.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 91st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads New York in slugging percentage (.545) and total hits (86) this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He is 32nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging among qualified batters.

Francisco Lindor has 84 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.339/.466.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .251 with a .314 OBP and 41 RBI for New York this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has racked up 74 hits, a team-high for the Braves. He's batting .256 and slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 37th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna has a .385 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .414.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 93rd, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Austin Riley has a slugging percentage of .438, a team-best for the Braves.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .222 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.

Mets vs Braves Head to Head

6/24/2025: 7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6/19/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6/18/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9/30/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9/30/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9/24/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7/28/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7/27/2024: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7/26/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

