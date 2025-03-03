2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Kansas at Houston

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Houston officially clinched the Big 12 regular-season title with Saturday's 73-64 win over Cincinnati. The Cougars have now won eight consecutive games, and they hold a No. 1 seed in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology. Meanwhile, Kansas is on a slide with a 2-3 record over its last five games.

Kansas @ Houston Mar 4 2:05am UTC

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Kansas-Houston.

Kansas at Houston Betting Picks

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Despite both teams sitting in the top 100 of effective field goal percentage (eFG%) while Houston is fifth in Bart Torvik's adjusted offensive efficiency, tonight's total is set at 132.5 points. Both defenses are elite as the Cougars lead college basketball in defensive efficiency while the Jayhawks are sixth in the metric.

With that said, the 132.5 total could still be too high. Bart Torvik's game projections are showing that as it has a 128-point projection. Houston sitting in the 99th percentile for the slowest adjusted tempos certainly plays a big role in this. With the Cougars allowing only 50.6 field goal attempts per game (99th percentile), there may not be many opportunities for scoring.

Total Points Under Mar 4 2:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Additionally, Kansas' recent offensive production doesn't provide encouraging numbers. Excluding a 96-point outing against Oklahoma State on February 22nd, the Jayhawks have mustered only 67.0 PPG over their other four contests over the last five. Their shot distributions are already very concerning, ranking in the 21st percentile of close twos shot distribution and the 16th percentile of three-point shots. Kansas ranked 57th in adjusted offensive efficiency isn't much of surprise.

Led by 61.6 shots per game (90th percentile), the Jayhawks have been able to overcome some inefficiencies, reaching 75.8 PPG (73rd percentile). As mentioned, that pace of play will likely be absent tonight. Houston has the ability to dominate the possession battle, effectively controlling the tempo.

For example, the Cougars are in the 87th percentile of offensive and defensive rebounding percentages, and Kansas is in the 82nd percentile of defensive rebounding percentage and 48th percentile of offensive rebounding rate. Houston is also in the 88th percentile of forced turnovers per game while the Jayhawks are in the 35th percentile for the category.

The Cougs' shot distributions on offense do not yield much confidence, either, for the unit is in the 16th percentiles for close twos and threes. We shouldn't overlook that Kansas is also sixth in defensive efficiency. While the Jayhawks going under their 61.5-point prop is enticing, this under pick isn't just about Houston's defense; Kansas is pretty darn good on the defensive end, too.

Ultimately, the Cougars are probably going to look to play slow, per usual. If this game speeds up, it'll likely be due to Kansas' efforts. However, numbers suggest Houston should have its fingerprints all over this game by controlling the possession battle. Look for a snail-like pace and elite defense to lead to under 132.5 points.

While neither offense is renowned for three-point shooting, each unit still has some capable shooters. With both defenses in the 24th percentile of three-point shot distribution allowed, we could see some successful shooting from deep.

Milos Uzan (10.9 PPG) is third on Houston with 100 three-point attempts on the season while shooting a lethal 42.0% from deep. We've seen splash performances recently from Uzan, for he logged 19 and 22 points on February 22nd and 24th. In those games, he averaged three converted shots from beyond the arc. In fact, Uzan has made at least three three-pointers in three of the last four. Considering we are getting plus odds for two made threes, I can't pass on this line.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Milos Uzan -112 View more odds in Sportsbook

Of course, Kansas' perimeter defense has been a weakness by allowing 7.6 made threes (50th percentile) and 25.4 three-point attempts per game (12th percentile) paired with a 41.5% three-point shot distribution allowed (24th percentile). Uzan is labeled as a scoring point guard by Bart Torvik, and against this position in Big 12 play, the Jayhawks are giving up 5.2 three-point shots per 40 minutes (sixth-most in the Big 12).

Despite an exceptional overall defense, Kansas' wing defenders are actually lacking with Zeke Mayo (1.29) and Rylan Griffen (0.91) holding underwhelming Defensive Bayesian Performance Ratings (DBPR), per EvanMiya. Considering some of the numbers Uzan has posted of recent, getting plus odds for two made three-pointers feels like a bargain.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight?

