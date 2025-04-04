2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Florida vs. Auburn

And we're down to four.

Only four teams remain in the men's college basketball tournament, and the first of Saturday night's two semifinals pits a pair of 1 seeds against each other in an all-SEC battle as Auburn meets Florida.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page. But for Auburn vs. Florida, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for Auburn vs. Florida

These two squads met once this season, and Florida prevailed in a 90-81 shootout at Auburn. It was one of the most impressive wins of the season for the Gators.

I think this game will play out differently.

Moneyline Auburn Apr 5 10:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In that previous meeting, it was just a bad all-around game for Auburn on both ends of the floor.

On the offensive end, Auburn shot uncharacteristically poorly -- 42.9% from the field, 31.8% from three and 60.9% on free throws. Defensively, the 90 points allowed were the most the Tigers gave up in regulation in any game this season. Per Torvik, Auburn had their fifth-worst single-game offensive efficiency rating -- counting only regular-season games -- in the loss to the Gators while also posting the third-worst single-game defensive rating in that defeat.

Clearly, Florida deserves a lot of credit for the Tigers' bad showing. But I also think it was just one of those days for Auburn.

On the flip side, the Gators made 13 threes and shot 39.4% behind the arc in the win at Auburn while going 15 for 18 (83.3%) from the charity stripe. For the year, they shot 35.7% from three and 72.7% on free throws, so Florida shot it better than usual in the win.

Torvik projects Auburn to beat Florida by 1.2 points on Saturday. KenPom has these teams rated about equally. With the betting market listing Florida as a decent-sized favorite, Auburn is the side I want to be on.

We got 171 points in the first Auburn-Florida game, yet this game's total is set at 159.5. That makes it seem like the over is the play, but I like the under.

Total Points Over Apr 5 10:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Auburn has been more of a grind-it-out team in the postseason. Counting their two SEC tourney outings, the Tigers have played six postseason games. The most total points in any of those games has been 152, and the average total points in the split is 138.2.

The Gators haven't been super high-flying, either. In their four men's tourney games, the average total points have been 159.2 -- right at this line.

That's not super surprising as the nerves and intensity of postseason play sometimes leads to lower-scoring games. Plus, while both teams are excellent offensively (both top three), they also sit in the top 10 defensively, according to KenPom, and Auburn is only 136th in adjusted tempo (Florida is 59th).

Torvik projects the total to be 159 points. I like Auburn to get this game to be more of their style and am taking the under.

You can also click here to get our updated printable Men's College Basketball Tournament bracket for the Round of 4.

