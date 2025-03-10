2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Creighton vs. UConn

The No. 22 Creighton Bluejays take on the No. 3 UConn Huskies for the Women's Big East Championship on Monday night. This will be their third head-to-head matchup of the season with the Huskies winning each of the first two by double-digits.

As of Monday afternoon, the line is UConn -19.5, and the over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets for Creighton-UConn in the Big East championship.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Creighton vs. UConn Betting Picks

Tonight's Big East championship will pit Creighton and UConn against each other for the third time this season. Creighton kept things (relatively) close in their home date with the Huskies, losing 72-61 after being down 14 points at the half. But UConn owned the second matchup in Storrs, going up 16 points at halftime and eventually winning 72-53.

Creighton kept the final margin within 20 points in both matchups, but I'm bullish UConn can cover this 19.5-point spread tonight.

That has less to do with Creighton -- who has only lost to UConn in the calendar year and is on track for a No. 8 seed in the upcoming women's tournament -- and more to do with how well the Huskies are playing right now. Since their 80-76 loss to Tennessee on February 6th, UConn has been absolutely rolling. They're 9-0 and sport Bart Torvik's top power rating over that stretch, ranking first in adjusted offense and second in adjusted defense. Eight of their last nine wins have come by at least 20 points with the lone exception being against these Creighton Bluejays.

Creighton hasn't been playing badly by any means of late, ranking 33rd by Torvik's power rating in this same month-long sample. But if we purely look at this stretch, Torvik projects UConn to win by 23.2 points. Even if we extend those projections to take into account the whole season, Torvik still has UConn winning by 20.2.

Now, only one of the Bluejays' five losses this season have come by 20 points, but another two came by 18 and 19 points. They are coming off a 29-point thrashing of Seton Hall in the conference semis but narrowly eeked out a 2-point win over a 12-19 Georgetown squad in the quarterfinals.

UConn, meanwhile, has run up 31 and 28-point margins of victory in their first two Big East tournament games. Considering how well they've been playing of late, it's more than reasonable to expect another 20-point win tonight as they gear up for the national tournament.

Big East Player of the Year Paige Bueckers has gotten off to a hot start in postseason play, netting 20 and 23 points in UConn's first two conference tournament games. With that, Bueckers has now cracked 20 points in 9 of 19 Big East games this season. That's not an especially encouraging rate given these -122 odds to go over 19.5 points tonight, but her recent play and stellar track record in the postseason still point toward the over here.

For one, we've seen Bueckers really turn on the aggression the last two games. Despite her Huskies dominating the first two Big East tournament games, Bueckers hoisted 16 and 17 shot attempts. She's now attempted at least 15 shots in 11 games this season, netting at least 20 points in 10 of those.

If we exclude her injury-riddled 2022 campaign, Bueckers has averaged 23.4 points and 17.6 field goal attempts across 19 career games in the conference and national tournament. Bueckers has scored at least 20 points in 13-of-19 such games, including 9-of-10 the past two seasons.

Creighton isn't a bad matchup, either. They're just 71st in Torvik's adjusted defense metric and are down at 217th in effective field goal percentage allowed. They let up 20 points to Georgetown's lead guard in the conference quarterfinals and didn't provide much resistance to Bueckers in their two regular season meetings.

Head-to-head, Bueckers torched the Bluejays for 22 points on 9-of-20 shooting in their first matchup before cruising to 15 points on just 13 shot attempts in February's rematch. But, given how much more involved she's typically been during tournament time, I'm optimistic about her chances of netting 20 points again tonight.

As such, Paige Bueckers over 19.5 points is one of the best bets for Creighton vs. UConn in the Women's Big East Championship.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.