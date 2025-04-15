2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 4/16/25

We're getting to the business end of this season's Champions League, and we're into the second legs of the quarterfinals.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Wednesday's matches?

Wednesday's Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Arsenal at Real Madrid (3 p.m. ET)

Real Madrid have it all to do on Wednesday night as they trail 3-0 heading into the second leg. I think they'll make things interesting and am backing Real Madrid to win the first half.

This is not going to be a cakewalk for Arsenal. The Gunners, for the most part, have a team full of players with very little experience in the latter stages of the Champions League. They're heading into what will surely be a wild environment at the Bernabéu to face a Real Madrid team that won last season's UCL crown, as well as a club that has a history full of Champions League success.

Given the 3-0 scoreline, Real Madrid will come out in attack mode, and while Arsenal are a top-notch defensive team, Real Madrid have as much individual attacking talent as any side in the world. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. and company are going to be a handful and should be bombing forward from the jump.

I'm expecting Arsenal to mostly pack it in and park the bus. We've seen that from them in big road games at Manchester City in recent seasons. They'll have to fend off Real Madrid without star center-back Gabriel, which they were able to do at home in the first leg, holding Real Madrid to 0.5 expected goals, per FBRef. Repeating that feat at the Bernabéu is a completely different thing.

Real Madrid know they need at least three goals, and with the attacking talent at their disposal, I'm expecting them to start fast against an Arsenal side that will likely be content to sit back and soak up pressure. I like Madrid to breakthrough early and take a lead into the second half.

I'm sticking with this game for my second bet of the slate.

How Mbappe plays in this match will go a long way toward determining how the masses view his first campaign at Real Madrid.

If Mbappe sparks a comeback, it could be a signature performance in his Real Madrid tenure. If he doesn't score and Real Madrid are knocked out, this season will likely be viewed as a failure, especially if Real Madrid don't win La Liga (four points behind Barcelona).

Is that fair? Probably not. But that's how it is.

Given all that's at stake, I think the stage is set for Mbappe to have a big night. He was pretty active in the first leg despite coming up empty handed -- taking three shots, two of which were on target.

As we broke down above, Real Madrid have no choice but to come out firing. They need at least three goals. Mbappe will likely have the green light to roam and create, and that'll especially be true if Real Madrid don't score early. Plus, he's on penalties, which could help him cash this bet.

Given the 3-0 hole and all that is on the line for Real Madrid and Mbappe, I like him to score a goal on Wednesday night against an Arsenal defense that has very little experience at this level of the Champions League.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.