2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 3/5/25

We're getting to the business end of this season's Champions League, and we're into the Round of 16.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Wednesday's matches?

Wednesday's Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Barcelona at Benfica (3 p.m. ET)

These two sides met up in the league phase, and it was one of the wildest matches of this season's Champions League, with Barcelona prevailing 5-4. While we can't expect that kind of craziness on Wednesday, I like Barca to score at least twice at these -188 odds.

Barcelona have netted at least two goals in 12 of their past 15 matches across all competitions. Two matches ago, they put four past Atletico Madrid's elite defense, and they scored four against Real Sociedad in their most recent match. This Barca squad has gobs of attacking talent, and they're clicking on all cylinders right now. Plus, we know they can cut open Benfica as they scored five in Lisbon in January.

Benfica have permitted multiple goals in five of their last nine games across all competitions, including three at home to Monaco in the second leg of their UCL playoff-round matchup.

Barcelona's attack should be able to create chances and score goals on Wednesday.

Liverpool at PSG (3 p.m. ET)

PSG are getting a lot of respect in the betting market as they're a slight (+140) moneyline favorite over a Liverpool (+180) side that has been incredibly impressive in Arne Slot's first season in charge. Going by expected goal differential, PSG (+39.9) and Liverpool (+36.3) are both in the top three across Europe's big five leagues, per FBRef. This should be a great two legs.

Instead of taking a team-based market, betting on Barcola to score or assist is my favorite way to bet on this match.

Barcola typically plays left-wing for PSG, and that is an advantageous spot for anyone going up against Liverpool as Reds right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is a weak spot on defense. I'm expecting PSG to try to exploit that, which should result in Barcola getting opportunities on the wing.

Barcola is having a stellar season. In Ligue 1, he's racked up 12 goals and six assists in 21 starts. He's getting it done in the Champions League, too, registering three goals and three assists in nine starts.

PSG will surely want to give themselves something to hold on to going to Anfield for the second leg, which may result in Luis Enrique's side being extra aggressive in this first leg. With Barcola having the best matchup of PSG's attackers, he should be a focal point Wednesday.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.