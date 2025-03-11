2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 3/12/25

We're getting to the business end of this season's Champions League, and we're into the second legs of the Round of 16.

Wednesday's Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

PSV at Arsenal (4 p.m. ET)

It is a little uneasy to take the under after Arsenal scored seven goals in a resounding win at PSV in the first leg, but I think that's the way to go for Wednesday's return leg.

While Arsenal clearly played well in last week's 7-1 triumph, they were also very lucky. The Gunners generated 1.9 expected goals (xG), per FBRef's xG model. To out-perform xG by 5.1 is pretty wild.

In addition to that, Arsenal's attack has mostly struggled of late. Aside from the seven-goal outburst, they've netted just three goals across their last five games in all competitions, with two of those coming against Leicester, a team likely to be relegated from the Premier League this campaign.

When you pair Arsenal's underwhelming attack with their elite defense, it's a recipe for low-scoring games in spite what we saw in the first leg.

Plus, with the Gunners holding a six-goal advantage, there isn't much of a reason for them to be too aggressive going forward on Wednesday, so we could end up seeing a dull second leg after last week's fireworks.

Real Madrid at Atletico Madrid (4 p.m. ET)

After Real Madrid scored in the fourth minute in last week's first leg at the Bernabeu, Atletico Madrid was able to steady the ship and heads into Wednesday's second leg with just a 2-1 deficit. It was an impressive display after a disastrous start, and I'm intrigued by Atleti's +260 odds to advance.

The first leg mostly went how Atletico Madrid would've wanted it to go. They gave up only 0.7 xG and -- for the most part -- kept Real Madrid from finding much joy going forward. On the other end of the pitch, Atleti did very little -- getting their goal thanks to a brilliant individual play from Julian Alvarez -- and tallied just 0.2 xG, but that wasn't all that surprising. The important thing, in my eyes, is that Atleti showed it could bottle up Real Madrid's high-octane attack -- on the road no less.

With Wednesday's match at Atletico, the stage is set for a tense second leg, and I like Atleti's chances to advance more than these +260 odds imply. The Madrid rivals have played each other three times this season, and Atleti has held Real Madrid to a total of 3.1 xG over the three fixtures, with 1.6 of that coming in a single match.

While keeping Real Madrid without a goal might be too much to ask -- Real Madrid are -440 to score at least once -- Atleti are excellent defensively and have it in them to make things miserable for Real Madrid, especially if Atleti are able to get out front.

All in all, Real Madrid should be favorites to move on as they sit a goal in front after the first leg. But I'm interested in Atletico at these +260 odds. Diego Simeone's side has the attacking talent to score at least once and has proven it can keep Real Madrid from creating a lot of big chances.

