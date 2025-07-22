2 Best Bets to Win the WNBA Championship Entering the Second Half

The WNBA All-Star Break is over, with the second half of the 2025 season tipping off this week.

Though we still have another two months of regular season action, the playoffs are right around the corner. Contenders have begun to separate from pretenders -- though that doesn't mean we can't find value in FanDuel's WNBA futures market.

Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA Championship odds below and then let's dive into the best bets to win the WNBA Championship entering the second half.

WNBA Championship Odds

2025 WNBA Championship Odds New York Liberty +140 Minnesota Lynx +210 Phoenix Mercury +600 Indiana Fever +850 Atlanta Dream +1800 Las Vegas Aces +2100 Seattle Storm +2300 View Full Table ChevronDown

Best Bets to Win the 2025 WNBA Championship

It's hard to talk yourself into either the Liberty (+140) or Lynx (+210) to win the title at their current odds. With 20-some games remaining for both sides, too much could happen between now and October for me to feel comfortable taking either at such a short number.

But if we're working under the assumption Minnesota (+12.4 net rating; first) and New York (+9.7; second) are the two best teams in the W, getting +600 odds for a Lynx to beat the Liberty exact result is something I can get behind.

Now, we of course need both teams to make the championship series first. Based on the Team To Reach Finals odds on FanDuel, that's the expectation. The Lynx have -130 odds to make the finals, while New York is -168.

That checks out. Last year's finalists have been a step ahead of the rest of the league this season. Both sides won nine straight games to open the season -- and while the Liberty went 4-6 during a 10-game stretch to close June, they closed out the first half with wins over Vegas, Atlanta, and Indiana. The defending champs have the W's top Big Three in Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones, and New York is 7-2 in the nine games they've all shared the floor together. They've yet to lose a game those three and Leonie Fiebich -- who averaged double-digit points in last year's postseason -- were all active.

The Liberty may even be deeper than last season, too. Offseason addition Natasha Cloud has fit in seamlessly, and New York's front office has remained active even into the All-Star Break. They agreed to terms with 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman over the break. Though she hasn't played in the W since 2022, the two-time All-Star has averaged double-digit points every active season dating back to 2014.

In short, the Liberty are just fine despite a mid-summer lull, and more reinforcements may even be on the way.

Minnesota, meanwhile, has been the clear best team to this point in the season. They're 20-4 heading into the second half and have yet to lose a home game. Their +12.4 net rating speaks for itself, but it's worth noting that number rises to +13.4 in games Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, and Courtney Williams are all active. They're 14-3 in such games.

That's largely been thanks to Phee -- the current MVP favorite (-750). Collier leads the WNBA in scoring (23.2 PPG) and Win Shares (5.4) while ranking second only behind A'ja Wilson in PER. Coming off a 36-point All-Star Game MVP performance, Collier has truly emerged as the W's top talent.

There's a lot of season left, but as things currently stand the Lynx and Liberty appear set for a collision course in the WNBA Finals. Considering how close Minnesota was to winning it all last season, taking them to defeat the Liberty this time around is worth consideration at +600 odds.

Entering the second half, the Lynx and Liberty have separated themselves from the rest of the W. And while Phoenix (15-7), Seattle (14-9), and Atlanta (13-9) will all be tough outs, it remains difficult to envision them besting either Minnesota or New York in a multi-game series.

Indiana, though -- the Fever have some juice.

Although they went just 12-11 in an up-and-down first half, they pieced together the fourth-best net rating (+5.3) despite Caitlin Clark missing 10 games. With Clark active, the Fever went 8-5 and posted a +7.9 net rating. Without her their record was 4-6, while their net rating dipped to +1.7.

Now, 8-5 with a +7.9 net rating is fine and dandy, but it's not exactly championship quality. Yet even when Clark's been active this season, she hasn't had quite the same juice as 2024. CC's scoring average has dipped nearly 3.0 full points, and she's shooting an abysmal 37% from the floor. She leads the W in total turnovers despite double-digit absences and has made just 2 of 35 threes on the road to this point.

Two of 35! That's 5.7% -- well below the 37% road 3P% she recorded as a rookie.

That's not going to hold, even if she remains sidelined with a nagging groin injury. Assuming the Fever stay afloat and get her healthy for the postseason, I'm still bullish this Indiana team could make a run.

We've seen it. Indiana won the Commissioner's Cup despite Clark missing the championship game against the Lynx, and they may have the best five-person lineup in the sport. Even with CC's struggles, their Clark-Boston-Mitchell-Howard-Hull lineup has a downright silly +18.1 net rating which ranks second among all five-person lineups leaguewide (min. 100 minutes).

Assuming Caitlin Clark is healthy, this is a Fever team who could beat any team in the W across a five-game series. And while a lot of this is contingent on CC's health, the Fever have hardly been a one-woman show. Aliyah Boston (4.5 Win Shares) and Kelsey Mitchell (2.9) are both top-10 in Win Shares -- a feat only one other team in the league (Atlanta with Allisha Gray and Brionna Jones) can claim.

We're halfway through Year 2 of Mitchell averaging north of 19 points per game on 45% shooting while Boston is running career-highs in both points (15.6) and assists (3.7). Their 96.4 defensive rating with Boston on the floor would rank second in the league. The 103.7 DRtg with her sidelined would rank 10th.

Those two are having legitimate All-WNBA seasons, and they give the Fever a Big Three able to rival anyone in the league. This is a bet on Clark returning to form over Indiana's second half -- something I'm certainly inclined to do at +850 odds.

