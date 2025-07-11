2 Best Bets for the Wimbledon Men's Championship: Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Perhaps the most revered of the four Grand Slams, Wimbledon is nearing its conclusion.

We're into the final weekend, and FanDuel Sportsbook has Wimbledon odds for all the matches in the coming days.

Let's see which bets stand out in the men's final on Sunday.

Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon Championship

This year's French Open championship match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz was immediately declared one of the best major finals of all time, so this is easily the pairing the vast majority of tennis fans were hoping for entering this tournament.

That French Open final went 59 total match games over five sets, and while it's probably unfair to expect these two to duplicate the level they showed that day, no one would be shocked by another lengthy encounter. In addition to that match, the other three Sinner and Alcaraz have played at majors have gone 39, 56, and 45 total games. Further, we've now seen both players win a set in 8 of their 12 career head-to-head matches, and the 4 that went straight sets all had a tiebreak.

In other words, going over 40.5 total match games should be very doable.

Moving past that, the moneyline odds have fluctuated all over the place since they were posted on Friday afternoon, but if Sinner's price remains in this range, I like the value we're getting in what's arguably a complete toss-up.

Yes, Alcaraz is the two-time defending champion and has won five in a row against his rival, so he's a deserving favorite. However, we have to remember that Sinner had three championship points in that French Open final and probably should've closed the deal against the Spaniard. Sinner proved he can hang with Alcaraz on clay, so there isn't any reason to think he can't do so again on grass.

The Italian has experienced some good fortune on his way to this final, surviving a fourth-round match he was losing to Grigor Dimitrov due to retirement, but outside of that Dimitrov scare, he's taken care of business every step of the way, winning in straight sets in his five other matches. Routine wins over Ben Shelton and a partially hobbled Novak Djokovic over the last two rounds were a reminder of how much better his peak level is over everyone not named Alcaraz.

Tennis Abstract and Massey Ratings are split on this one, with the former siding with Alcaraz and the latter favoring Sinner. The world No. 1 was one of my pre-tournament picks to win Wimbledon, and I like his chances of finally breaking his losing skid versus Alcaraz -- adding even more juice to this rivalry as we head into the summer hard court season.

You can also check out our 2025 Wimbledon men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.