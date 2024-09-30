2 Best Bets for Monday Night Football: Seahawks at Lions

Week 4 will come to a close with the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Detroit Lions for an NFC match. Seattle is vying to extend their perfect record to 4-0 while Detroit is looking to become just the fifth NFC team to notch three wins this season.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for this week's Monday night game.

Monday Night Football Betting Picks: Seahawks at Lions

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

The Seahawks have a chance to become just the third undefeated team heading into Week 5, but I'm keen on targeting a less fortunate fate.

Following a so-so campaign a season ago, Geno Smith is starting to look a tad more like his 2022 self. He's managed a 74.8% completion percentage (second-best in NFL) and checked in with the seventh-best passing grade (per PFF) entering Week 4. However, he has thrown as many interceptions (3) as touchdowns (3) and Seattle's 25th-ranked offensive line has allowed him to get sacked eight times. It hasn't been all good news for Geno.

We can hand the 'Hawks credit for their 3-0 record while also acknowledging that one-possession, late-game wins over the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots aren't all that impressive. Plus, they drew a home matchup against a mangled Miami Dolphins team last week. Denver, New England, and Miami all ranked in the bottom 11 of our NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 4.

Seattle will see the return of Kenneth Walker III tonight, but key defensive injuries make them very vulnerable against a fiery Detroit offense. Boye Mafe, Byron Murphy II, Leonard Williams, and Uchenna Nwosu have all been ruled out for tonight's contest. Linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring) is listed as questionable and was a DNP in practice on Friday. Losing four-to-five key defensive contributors is as brutal as it sounds. Williams grades out as the fifth-best interior defender in the league while Mafe serves as the 19th-ranked edge defender (per PFF).

Detroit's run game -- led by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs -- has a chance to shove the yardage down Seattle's throat in this one. Starting center Frank Ragnow has been ruled out for tonight. The Lions' injury report is otherwise clean as can be, but we shouldn't understate the fallout of losing a top-ranked starting center. With that said, Jared Goff is a veteran who can make due at home, especially when armed with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta. Considering Seattle's defensive injuries, this looks like a total smash spot for the Lions' offense.

Up until now, the Seahawks' poor offensive line has been bailed out by a fine enough performance from Geno and a first-ranked defense (per numberFire). The O-Line will now have to deal with Aidan Hutchinson, who currently leads the league in sacks, and that top-ranked defense will have a hard time living up to its name with some of its best members on the sidelines. I'll back the Lions to cover at home.

The Lions scored 26 points in their home opener and averaged 27.1 points per game (third-most in NFL) a season ago. They exceeded 25.5 points in 10 out of 17 games in 2023, including six out of eight home games. I'm not going to harbor too much significance on these hit rates, but it's all to say that the Lions are famous for packing on the points, especially at home.

Considering the circumstances heading into the night, I see every reason to back Detroit's offense. They entered the week with the second-ranked offensive line (per PFF) and come into this one at full health, save for Ragnow. Penei Sewell posted the best run blocking grade in Week 3 and ranks 10th in this arena on the season. Montgomery, who touts the sixth-best run grade, and Gibbs can wreak havoc on a ravaged Seattle defense tonight.

Seattle will be playing with a few backups in this one, which could certainly lend to miscommunication, misreads, or straight-up bad performances. Goff is smart enough to take advantage of these spots and has all the help in the world with his lock-down offensive line and talented offensive weapons.

numberFire's NFL game projections are just as bullish on Detroit's offense as I am. They expect the Lions to tally 29.06 points in this one. You can get Lions Over 13.5 First Half Points at even money. This could serve as a good spot to exploit Seattle's potential early struggles on defense.

