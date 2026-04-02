2 Best Bets and Player Props for Timberwolves vs. Pistons

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Detroit Pistons?

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Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

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Pistons vs Timberwolves Props and Betting Picks

While the Pistons are a really tough matchup for centers, I like Rudy Gobert to go over his points plus rebounds line.

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Over the last 15 games, Detroit is giving up the eighth-fewest points per game to centers as well as the fifth-fewest rebounds per night to the position.

But Gobert is in excellent form of late, averaging 14.0 points and 12.0 boards across his last three games. Across the whole month of March, Gobert is averaging 11.5 points and 11.7 rebounds. He just played Detroit two games ago and notched 14 points and 12 rebounds.

I considered writing up Gobert double-double (+145), but I'm opting for this wager instead as I like the wiggle room where this can hit if Gobert doesn't have a big scoring night.

The Pistons have managed to keep racking up wins despite losing star Cade Cunningham, and they've done it by -- at times -- making games ugly. I think they'll push this game under 225.5 points.

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Over the past 10 games, Detroit sits fourth in defensive rating and 20th in pace. They're 7-2 across their previous nine games, and both losses came in OT, with one being on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Minnesota is also playing elite defense as the T-Wolves rank fifth in defensive rating over the past 10 games.

Detroit just won at Minnesota, 109-87, in a game with only 196 points. I don't think we'll see a total that low tonight, but I think the defenses will win out again.

Check out the Lakers vs. Thunder best bets for tonight's NBA on Prime nightcap.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

