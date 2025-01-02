2 Best Bets and Player Props for Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl

One of the most unique college football traditions is back as the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Virginia Tech Hokies collide in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The victor's coach will have heaps of mayo dumped on his head. Which coach will get the honors on Friday -- Minnesota's P.J. Fleck or Virginia Tech's Brent Pry?

The Big Ten has been one of the best performing conferences during bowl season with an 8-5 record while the ACC carries a putrid 2-9 record. The Golden Gophers ended the regular season on a 5-2 stretch with a 6-1 record against the spread (ATS); the Hokies closed the regular season 1-3 straight up and ATS.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's check out the best bets for the Duke's Mayo Bowl, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech Betting Picks

Virginia Tech ranks 44th in NET EPA per play while Minnesota is 35th. Despite being relatively close in efficiency ratings, the Golden Gophers are notable 9.5-point favorites. The Hokies have seen 24 players transfer, and leading rusher Bhayshul Tuten (1,159 rushing yards) is also sitting out as he ranks 146th on NFL Mock Draft Data Base's 2025 Consensus Big Board. Some of these transfers were key starters, too, as offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin (22nd) and cornerback Mansoor Delane (42nd) are ranked in the top 50 of 247 Sports' transfer portal rankings. Starting quarterback Kyron Drones (MCL/foot) hasn't played since November 9th, and he's unlikely to go on Friday.

Meanwhile, Minnesota has some of its own problems, as well, as projected first-round offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery along with defensive end Jah Joyner and cornerback Justin Walley are expected to be absent. Leading receiver Daniel Jackson (863 receiving yards) and leading tackler Cody Lindenberg (94 tackles) are also expected to opt out.

With that said, nearly all of the best players for both teams will not be playing in this bowl game. This only makes deciding which team to back even more difficult. Ultimately, we could lean on these squads' identities, which shouldn't change even with some key players out.

Starting with Virginia Tech, it leans on the run with a 57.0% rush-play rate (top 23%). This has also been an efficient attack, averaging 4.9 yards per carry (top 23%) while ranking 26th in EPA per rushing attempt compared to 72nd in EPA per drop back. Considering Tuten will be absent, we shouldn't expect this run game to be as efficient. Backup QB Collin Schlee will run the rock, but he's averaging 3.6 yards per rushing attempt, and we have small sample sizes of backup running backs Jeremiah Coney and Malachi Thomas.

According to Pro Football Focus, Schlee has a 55.5 passing grade this season. Expect the Hokies to keep pounding the run, but the Golden Gophers give up only 3.7 yards per carry (top 17%) and 121.2 rushing yards per contest. (top 20%). This will be a tough team to run on, and Minnesota is eighth in EPA allowed per drop back.

On the other side of the ball, the Gophers mostly lean on the pass with a 53.0% pass-play rate (top 22%). Virginia Tech has decent efficiency in defending the pass, allowing 7.0 yards per passing attempt (top 66%), but we shouldn't overlook that this unit is without multiple key starters. Neither offense will probably light up the scoreboard.

numberFire's college football game projections has Minnesota winning 21.3-18.0. That's a 39.3 combined total, suggesting the under. This model also fails to account for several key offensive players being absent for each team. The Golden Gophers are in the top 10% for the most seconds per play, and Virginia Tech doesn't play with incredible speed, sitting in the top 47% for the fewest seconds per play. Give me the under for Friday's contest.

Between the two offenses, I like Minnesota's chances of moving the ball as starting quarterback Max Brosmer boasts an 89.3 PFF passing grade this season.

Keep an eye on third downs and the red zone, as well. The Golden Gophers' offense is in the top 19% of both categories while the Hokies sit in the bottom half of each department on offense.

Considering the number of players absent from Virginia Tech, I love Minnesota to win this game but the -365 moneyline offers virtually no value. The 9.5-point spread feels like way too much, especially with the 42.5 total.

In EPA metrics, the Gophers are a bit weaker at defending the run and the Hokies are stronger at defending the pass. Both of these categories play into Virginia Tech's hands.

I'm admittedly worried about the amount of transfers for the Hokies, but backup running back Coney has shown promise with 6.8 yards per carry. Va Tech's leading rusher Tuten missed one game this season, and in that contest, Coney totaled 96 rushing yards on nine carries (10.7 yards per carry). As a freshman, Coney will likely be the future of this offense; I like his chances of getting more work over the junior RB Thomas (3.8 yards per carry this season).

While Minnesota's QB Brosmer has been been excellent, we can't overlook the Gophers are also without their leading wideout and pass protector. This somewhat makes up for absences in the Hokies' secondary, including Delane.

Ultimately, if we're going with the under, there's a ton of risk in taking Minnesota to cover this lofty spread. This is gearing up to be a defensive battle. I like Virginia Tech's chances of keeping this one close.

