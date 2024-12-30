2 Best Bets and Player Props for LSU vs. Baylor in the Kinder's Texas Bowl

The LSU Tigers and Baylor Bears meet in the Kinder's Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on Tuesday, December 31st. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30pm ET.

Though both sides finished the regular season with 8-4 records, they took opposite paths in getting here. Baylor rallied from a 2-4 start and closed out the year with six consecutive wins, whereas LSU dropped three of their last five games after starting 6-1.

As such, the LSU-Baylor odds on FanDuel Sportsbook show the Bears as moderate favorites.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's dive into the LSU-Baylor betting odds, best bets, and player props for the Kinder's Texas Bowl.

LSU vs. Baylor Player Props and Betting Picks

LSU and Baylor both sport high-octane offenses fully capable of putting up points in bunches. In an indoor game, we can look for LSU-Baylor to go over 59.5 total points.

Baylor finished the regular season with the 19th-highest scoring offense in the country (34.7 points per game). LSU wasn't far behind, ranking 54th (29.3). They were both top-30 in total offense, each averaging north of 430 yards per game. According to College Football Insiders, LSU ranked 10th in EPA per play. Baylor was 36th.

The Bears didn't play especially fast (68.3 plays per game; 51st), but the Tigers were tied for 24th in plays per game (70.5).

Neither defense was especially impressive. LSU enters the postseason ranked 31st in EPA per play allowed, while Baylor sits all the way down at 44th. They were 57th and 70th, respectively, in scoring defense.

That hints at fireworks from both offenses -- something that routinely played out for Baylor over the second half of the year. Of the Bears' final nine games, eight exceeded this 59.5-point total.

numberFire projects 71.1 total points in this game -- well above Tuesday's total. Given how fast LSU plays -- and how explosive Baylor's offense has been over the second half of the year -- I'm happy to back the model here and take the over at -110 odds.

I'm expecting points from both sides here, but with Baylor sporting an implied team total of 31.0 points, it's easy to get behind Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson to go over 1.5 passing touchdowns, even at -130 odds.

Robertson threw for 26 touchdowns across 11 games this season, but he really picked things up over the second half of the year. During Baylor's six-game winning streak, Robertson threw for 17 touchdowns, tossing multiple scores in five separate games. He ended the year with more games with 3+ touchdowns (six) than 1 or fewer touchdowns (three).

LSU finished the regular season ranked 31st nationally in EPA per play allowed and 44th in scoring defense (24 points per game allowed). Granted, they did surrender the eighth-fewest passing touchdowns in the country, and only one opposing quarterback threw multiple scores in the same game against them.

But Robertson's been on a tear over the second half of the year, and LSU will notably be without starting safety Sage Ryan (opt out). In such a high-total game, Sawyer Robertson's positioned well to throw for at least two touchdowns despite a less-than-ideal matchup.

