2 Best Bets and Player Props for Celtics vs. Knicks

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks face the Boston Celtics on Amazon Prime.

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

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Knicks vs Celtics Props and Betting Picks

Moneyline Boston Celtics Apr 9 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Celtics lost to the Knicks in the postseason last year and have struggled against them this regular season, going 1-2 -- with one of the losses being a 22-point affair. But I am intrigued by the Celtics at this moneyline price.

Boston rates out as the better team -- both overall this year as well as the recent sample. By season-long net rating, Boston ranks third while the Knicks are fifth. Over the last 15 games, the Celtics are seventh in net rating and New York is 10th.

Boston has been excellent away from home, ranking second in road net rating this season and have won four of their last five road contests.

The worry with the Celtics is that all of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Sam Hauser are all listed as questionable. But even if those guys sit, I'll feel OK about Boston at this number.

Boston is a good defensive team, ranking fourth in defensive rating this campaign. They do, however, permit a lot of three-point looks.

Karl-Anthony Towns can take advantage.

Boston is surrendering the NBA's highest three-point attempt rate (45.2%), with nearly half of the shot attempts they allow coming from behind the arc.

Towns' three-point volume has trended down this season as he's taking only 4.1 threes per night -- down from 4.7 and 5.3 over the last two seasons. He's also hitting just 37.0% of his threes after being above 40.0% in each of the past two years.

But Towns has been shooting it significantly better since the All-Star break, making 43.1% from downtown in that span. He's made 46.2% of his triples versus the Celtics this season, including making at least a pair of treys in two of the three games.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

