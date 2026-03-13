2 Best Bets and Player Props for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Dallas Mavericks host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Props and Best Bets

Even with Jarrett Allen missing some time lately, the Cavs have been good on the glass, and that pushes me to this prop bet.

Cooper Flagg - Rebounds Cooper Flagg Under Mar 13 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across the last 15 games, the Cavaliers are giving up the fifth-fewest rebounds per night to small forwards (6.7).

For the season, Flagg's average of 6.7 rebounds per night is right at this line. But today is the second leg of a back to back for Dallas after the Mavs played in Memphis last night, and Flagg hasn't been the same this year in the split.

In eight games on zero days rest, Flagg owns averages of 18.0 points and 5.9 rebounds -- down from his season-long clips of 19.9 and 6.7, respectively.

With Flagg facing a good rebounding team and on no rest, the star rookie to go under 6.5 rebounds is an appealing bet.

Despite this being a back to back for the Mavs, they can still cover this lopsided spread.

Spread Betting Dallas Mavericks Mar 13 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Things have been bad for Dallas as the Mavs are 3-18 over their last 21 games. But they've fallen by 14-plus points just once over their past five games.

It's the same story if we look at the Mavs at home. They've lost eight straight home games -- but only one of the defeats was by 14 or more points.

Plus, it's not like the Cavs have been all that great lately, either. Cleveland sits 19th in net rating over the past 10 games, and they haven't won a road game by 14-plus points in any of their previous eight road contests.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

