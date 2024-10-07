10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 6

The waiver wire has been a bit underwhelming thus far, but prior to Week 6 could be one of the best weeks yet. While quarterbacks and tight ends aren't exactly an embarrassment of riches, the running backs and wide receivers worth targeting aren't too shabby. The running backs in particular could prove to be huge waiver wire pickups if some of these trends continue.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 6.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

Quarterbacks

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos posted 26 points in their upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, but followed that with only 10 points in Week 4. The offense comes off its best performance yet, logging 34 points. Is this unit worth buying, making Bo Nix a waiver wire target?

This kind of splash performance shouldn't be expected to last as the defense came up with three forced turnovers, including a pick-six. With only 289 total yards, this offense didn't perform like the score suggests. However, Nix did put up a big fantasy performance with 23.1 points (eighth-best at position prior to Monday Night Football). The rookie first-rounder was efficient all around, logging a 70.4% completion percentage, 206 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and 0.04 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db), per NFL's Next Gen Stats.

Of course, the rushing touchdown was a big piece of the puzzle. With a 40.9% red zone rushing attempt and three rushing touchdowns this season, this is somewhat sustainable for Nix. Week 6 brings a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the sixth-lowest mark in EPA/db allowed. Nix is worth stashing right now, but starting him in Week 6 only makes sense if you're in a dire situation.

Others to Consider:

Derek Carr (vs. Tampa Bay), Matthew Stafford (Bye)

Running Backs

Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been loaded with questionable coaching decisions this season, one of which being Tank Bigsby's continued low usage. He's clearly been the best back with a ridiculous 4.19 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C) while Travis Etienne holds 0.54. After posting 101 rushing yards on 13 carries (7.8 per carry), a 28-yard reception, and two touchdowns, Bigsby is too good to ignore.

Not only does Tank hold the most fantasy points in half-PPR prior to MNF (25.4 points), his snap rate was also encouraging on Sunday. To end the game, Bigsby took 11 of 13 snaps. However, Etienne still took 20 of the first 37 snaps. The Jags could continue to make head-scratching decisions, giving Etienne most of the work in Week 6. However, common sense says this should at least be a split backfield going forward.

After posting a 20.0% red zone carry share over the first four games, Bigsby enjoyed a 60.0% share in Week 5. If Tank even gets most of the red zone work, he's worth rostering. But, it goes beyond this as Bigsby has some of the best efficiency numbers across all running backs. It's time to buy Tank -- if you haven't already.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

In the offseason, the fifth-round rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. was on fantasy managers' radar as a potential sleeper. However, a leg injury put Tracy behind in the competition against Devin Singletary.

Tracy has steadily seen his snaps increase over the last couple of weeks. With Singletary out due to a groin injury, the rookie took full advantage of the situation with a team-high 45 snaps among RBs while racking up 129 rushing yards on 18 carries (7.2). After logging the New York Giants' first 100-yard performance of the season, it's hard to ignore Tracy's potential, especially with Singletary battling a soft tissue injury.

Not everything is sunshine and rainbows for Tracy, though. First off, he logged only 13.5 fantasy points even with his gaudy stats (RB15 prior to MNF). He also had only two targets and one reception while Eric Gray was the primary receiving back. Gray also took 42.9% of the red zone rushing attempts compared to Tracy's 28.6%.

Tracy is worth picking up thanks to his absurd 2.60 RYOE/C in Week 5, but his potential still seems capped even with Singletary out of the equation. A lost fumble in Week 5 doesn't help Tracy's case, either, even though he still enjoyed a high touch count after the mistake.

Antonio Gibson, New England Patriots

Antonio Gibson was awarded the New England Patriots' starting running back job in Week 5, yet he still had the same snap count as Rhamondre Stevenson (28 each). Stevenson also logged 16 touches to Gibson's 7.

By all accounts, this workload is far from exceptional. However, being officially labeled as the starter was the first checkmark for Gibson. He has been the more efficient running back, posting 5.9 yards per carry, 10.8 yards per catch, 2.15 RYOE/C, and 5.6 rushing yards over expectation (RecYOE) per contest. Meanwhile, Stevenson is averaging 4.6 yards per rushing attempt, 2.8 yards per reception, 0.81 RYOE/C, and 1.4 RecYOE per game.

Gibson is still worth rostering due to the potential for more snaps thanks to superior efficiency over Stevenson.

Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are one of four teams on a bye in Week 6, but Ty Chandler could still be a smart addition after Aaron Jones left Week 5's game with a hip injury. Ian Rapoport reported it's expected to be a short-term injury for Jones, but we have yet to get the MRI results. Keep an eye on this injury; if it's expected to linger, Chandler is a worthy add.

Minnesota's backup running back took most of the snaps in Week 5, finishing with a team-high 46. Most importantly, he got a healthy 16 touches, as well. Chandler is a clear play if Jones misses any time following the bye, especially with the Vikings logging 27.8 points per game (sixth-most in the NFL).

Others to Consider:

Alexander Mattison (vs. Pittsburgh), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Bye), Blake Corum (Bye)

Wide Receivers

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Ahead of Week 5 Josh Downs was on our waiver wire targets; it's the same story a week later. Downs looks like the clear top pass catcher for the Indianapolis Colts, recording a team-high 9 catches and 12 targets. He's come up with 14.8 fantasy points per game in half PPR over the last two weeks.

He's not coming up with the same splashy stats as his running mate Alec Pierce, who posted 20.9 fantasy points in Week 5. Downs has an average depth of target (aDOT) of only 5.5 yards and is logging 8.6 yards per catch. It's not near as exciting as Pierce's 28.3 yards per reception and 25.0 aDOT, but what Downs is doing feels way more sustainable. He's regularly getting a high target share; in fact, he leads the team with a 28.8% target share over the last two contests.

In any PPR league, Downs is worth adding. His 23.5% red zone target share over the last two weeks (second-highest on team) is encouraging, as well.

Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys

Brandin Cooks was out of the Dallas Cowboys' lineup for Sunday Night Football due to a knee infection from a procedure. This meant a larger role for Dallas' third wideout, Jalen Tolbert. He delivered with 7 catches, 87 receiving yards, and a touchdown on 10 targets; that yielded 14.7 fantasy points (WR11 prior to MNF).

This was a better performance than Cooks has produced all season (season high of 12.5). The vet wide receiver will be out at least three more weeks on the injured reserve list, giving Tolbert more chances to establish himself as the Cowboys' second-best receiver. He finished Week 5 with a 11.9% catch rate over expectation (CROE) and 1.5 RecYOE.

Tolbert would even finish with more snaps (68) than CeeDee Lamb (66) on SNF. With many defenses looking to put its attention on defending Lamb, Tolbert has the chance to become a real fantasy asset going forward.

Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots

Ja'Lynn Polk has averaged 3.6 fantasy points per game. This guy is on our waiver wire pickups? Bear with me; this is mostly about Polk's snaps thus far.

While the fantasy production has been lacking, the rookie receiver just logged a team-high 60 snaps and 37 routes run in Week 5. The next-best mark in snaps for the Patriots' receivers was 40. Polk has been a regular starter and posted his highest snap rate yet on Sunday (100%).

A potential breakout likely hinges on New England's decision at quarterback. The offense is logging 12.4 PPG (second-fewest) and 250.8 yards per game (second-fewest) while Jacoby Brissett has posted -0.28 EPA/db. This is the same team that drafted Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. A quarterback switch seems imminent at this point, and a far more talented Maye would be a tremendous help to Polk's chances of producing.

For now, the rookie wideout is simply a stash option.

Others to Consider:

Michael Wilson (at Green Bay), Tutu Atwell (Bye), Darius Slayton (vs. Cincinnati), Alec Pierce (at Tennessee), Jalen Coker (vs. Atlanta)

Tight Ends

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Going into Week 6, tight end options are looking pretty weak. While Colby Parkinson of the Los Angeles Rams is regularly available in leagues, the Rams are on a bye in Week 6. Instead, we could turn to Cade Otton. Getting any exposure to this Buccaneers' passing attack is a good idea, and Otton is getting enough work to make him a worthy waiver target.

Otton has the third-highest target share (16.4%) and red zone target share (18.2%) on Tampa Bay. According to PlayerProfiler, he carries the highest snap share and fourth-highest route participation among tight ends. In an offense that attempts over 30 passes per game paired with 7.6 yards per passing attempt (12th-highest) and 25.4 PPG (9th-highest), Otton has the upside to be a quality starting tight end.

Others to Consider:

Taysom Hill (vs. Tampa Bay), Erick All Jr. (at New York Giants), Colby Parkinson (Bye)

Defenses

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles come off a much-needed bye following a 17-point loss as favorites against the Bucs. Fortunately, the Eagles get to face one of the league's worst teams -- the Cleveland Browns -- in Week 6.

While the team's D/ST has been underwhelming with only 3.5 fantasy points per game over four contests, the Browns are numberFire's second-worst offense in power rankings. The Washington Commanders' D/ST logged 13.0 points in Week 5 (fifth-most prior to MNF), the Las Vegas Raiders' defense totaled 9.0 fantasy points in Week 4 (seventh-most), and the New York Giants' unit racked up 13.0 fantasy points in Week 3 (sixth-most).

That's three straight subpar defenses that shined against Cleveland's offense. Any D/ST facing the Browns is a great streaming option right now.

Others to Consider:

Houston Texans (at New England), Indianapolis Colts (at Tennessee)

