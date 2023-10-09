10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 6

It feels like the season is flying by as Week 5 is almost in the books. We saw a few notable injuries this past week, which opens the door for some players to step into bigger roles.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 6.

10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is a top streamer for Week 6 thanks to a date with the Detroit Lions. The Lions play in a lot of fantasy-friendly games, and this one should follow suit as it has a 46.0-point total and 3.0-point spread, per the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mayfield has put up at least 16.0 fantasy points in three of his four starts, and he's adding some juice as a runner, going for at least 17 rushing yards in two outings.

The Lions are giving up 17.0 fantasy points per game to signal-callers and just permitted 247 passing yards and 3 scores to Bryce Young.

Desmond Ridder, Falcons

Desmond Ridder is another viable streamer for Week 6.

Ridder is at home versus the Washington Commanders. The Washington D is getting shredded by quarterbacks, giving up 21.1 fantasy points per game to the position and allowing the sixth-most net yards per pass attempt (6.8). In Week 5, Justin Fields and D.J. Moore put on a show against this pass defense.

While Ridder has recorded single-digit fantasy points in three of his five games this season, he's also shown an appealing ceiling with outbursts of 26.2 and 22.4 fantasy points. He's got two rushing scores on the season and is capable of a quality fantasy day in this soft matchup.

Others to Consider:

Matthew Stafford (vs. Arizona), Sam Howell (at Atlanta), Gardner Minshew (at Jacksonville), Bryce Young (at Miami), Joshua Dobbs (at Rams)

Running Backs

Roschon Johnson, Bears

Heading into Monday night, Roschon Johnson looks like the premier pickup of the week.

Khalil Herbert is expected to miss multiple weeks due to an ankle injury, opening the door for Johnson to take over as the Chicago Bears' lead back.

This isn't super straightforward, though, because Johnson isn't fully healthy after exiting early last week with a concussion, but the Bears playing last Thursday might give him enough time to get back for Chicago's Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Johnson, a rookie, was already seeing the field plenty, logging a snap rate of at least 39% in each of the first three games and gobbling up 11 targets in that span. If he's able to get back in time for Week 6, Johnson figures to see good volume and will likely hold a solid role until Herbert returns. Plus, the Bears' offense looks pretty dang good all of a sudden.

If Johnson isn't able to play this coming week, D'Onta Foreman figures to be next in line, making him a viable add, as well.

Chuba Hubbard, Panthers

For two straight weeks, Chuba Hubbard has out-carried Miles Sanders, and Hubbard's emerging role necessitates a pickup.

After seeing 14 carries and 2 targets in Week 4, Hubbard got 9 carries and 2 looks in Week 5. Hubbard has been in on 54.4% and 47.7% of the snaps the past two weeks as he and Sanders are pretty much splitting the snaps right down the middle.

Hubbard has been the more efficient back, too, averaging 0.38 rushing yards over expected per carry, compared to Sanders' clip of -0.72 rushing yards over expected per attempt, via NextGenStats.

Emari Demercado, Cardinals

James Conner left early with a knee injury in Week 5, and while early reports have Conner avoiding a major injury, this is -- at a minimum -- a situation to monitor. If Conner is expected to miss any time, Emari Demercado becomes a good add.

Demercado played all but one snap after Conner exited. The Cardinals also have Corey Clement and Keaontay Ingram they could turn to. Clement was active on Sunday and is clearly behind Demerado in the pecking order. Ingram has missed the last two games due to injury and could be a factor if he's able to return in Week 6.

Demercado finished Week 5 with 10 carries for 45 yards, and he hauled in 1 of 3 targets for 12 yards. If Conner is forced to sit, Demercado looks like the Cards' back to have.

Tyjae Spears, Titans

Tyjae Spears once again played more than half the snaps for the Tennessee Titans, posting a 53.4% snap rate in Week 5. He's performed really well with his opportunities, recording 2.37 rushing yards over expected per carry over a small sample of 27 attempts. Not only is that well ahead of Derrick Henry's 0.19 mark, it's the third-best clip among all backs with at least 25 carries.

Is Spears going to unseat Henry as the lead back? Probably not. But he's getting on the field a lot and is clearly the go-to back in passing situations as he's logged at least four targets in all but one game.

All in all, he's an intriguing bench stash who can be a flex option in a pinch, especially in PPR formats.

Others to Consider:

Jaleel McLaughlin, Ezekiel Elliott, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell

Wide Receivers

Rashee Rice, Chiefs

We've been waiting for a second pass-catcher to emerge behind Travis Kelce in the Kansas City Chiefs' offense. Rashee Rice might be the guy.

Rice's snap rate leaves a lot to be desired as he was in on only 29.7% of the plays last week, but he's involved when he's out there. He's seen at least five targets in four of five games and scored his second career touchdown in Week 5.

Ultimately, Rice is going to need more snaps to deliver difference-making numbers in fantasy, but given how little Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney are doing, there's not much standing in Rice's way.

On top of all that, KC is about to embark on a delightful run of fantasy-friendly foes as they play the Denver Broncos (twice), Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders over the next seven weeks (with a bye mixed in).

Josh Downs, Colts

Josh Downs is quietly having a nice rookie campaign. He's been targeted at least five times all but one outing, and he just had a career-best effort in Week 5, catching all 6 of his targets for 97 yards.

Gardner Minshew might be under center for the Colts for a few weeks due to Anthony Richardson's shoulder injury. Minshew has shown an affinity for Downs so far this season. Minshew targeted Downs 12 times in his lone start and fed the rookie in relief duty this past Sunday.

Others to Consider:

Wan'Dale Robinson, Josh Palmer, Zay Jones, Jameson Williams, Robert Woods, DeVante Parker, Jonathan Mingo

Tight Ends

Logan Thomas, Commanders

Logan Thomas had a big night last Thursday, going off for 9 catches and 77 yards with a score on 11 targets. Thomas was aided by Washington having to abandon the run, but he had been trending up and has now played at least 79% of the snaps in all three of his full games (he exited early in Week 3 and missed Week 4).

Thomas has a chance to continue putting up numbers thanks to a friendly schedule these next three weeks -- at the Atlanta Falcons, at theNew York Giants and versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Given the landscape at tight end, you could do worse than Thomas.

Others to Consider:

Luke Musgrave, Zach Ertz, Tyler Conklin, Dalton Schultz

Defenses

Los Angeles Rams D/ST

The Los Angeles Rams' defense has been much better than most were anticipating, ranking right around the league average in yards per play allowed and net yards allowed per pass attempt.

In Week 6, the Rams' D/ST is on the streaming radar thanks to a home clash with the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona hasn't been the dumpster fire most of us were expecting -- they've actually been quite solid offensively. But they're still a friendly matchup for fantasy as Joshua Dobbs has thrown two picks and fumbled the ball five times.

The Rams are 6.0-point favorites, so the LA defense should be in a situation where they can amass sacks and turnovers against an Arizona offense that has to air it out.

Others to Consider:

Kansas City D/ST (vs. Denver), Houston D/ST (vs. New Orleans), Atlanta D/ST (vs. Washington)

