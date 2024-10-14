10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into Week 7

Week 6 was another rough week for injuries as three starting halfbacks are in danger of missing Week 7. A handful of top flight wide receivers also missed time in Week 6, putting their status for Week 7 into question. As we are seeing in the New York Giants' backfield, injuries can open the door for positional battles depending on the situation.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 7.

10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Outside of stashing the New England Patriots' rookie Drake Maye, there are few quarterback options for the waiver wire ahead of Week 7. The Los Angeles Rams come off bye, and Cooper Kupp could return from his ankle injury in Week 7. Giving Matthew Stafford one of his top targets back certainly adds fantasy value.

L.A. will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders, who are currently allowing 27.2 points per game (6th-most) and 6.9 yards per passing attempt (15th-fewest). Following a top-12 weekly finish to open the season, Stafford has been 22nd or worse in every week since. This is probably not a roster for the long haul, but the vet signal-caller against an underperforming defense makes him a quality streaming option.

The Rams are still attempting the seventh-most passes per game in football. Las Vegas is also allowing the 11th-most fantasy points per game against quarterbacks, per The Football Database.

Others to Consider:

Drake Maye (at Jacksonville), Daniel Jones (vs. Philadelphia), Tua Tagovailoa (eligible to return in Week 8)

Running Backs

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

Over the last two weeks with Devin Singletary out of the lineup, the rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. has flourished by recording 13.5 and 19.7 fantasy points in half-PPR. That's two top-16 weekly finishes, and Week 6's mark of 19.7 points is currently seventh prior to Monday Night Football. At this point, it's hard to not question what the Giants' backfield looks like when Singletary gets healthy.

Tracy enjoyed an even higher snap rate in Week 6, going from 45 snaps and a 63% rate in Week 5 to 66 snaps and a 84% rate on Sunday. His touches also went up, mainly in the receiving game. He received only two targets and one catch in Week 5 compared to six targets and receptions on Sunday Night Football. Tracy finished with a 16.7% target share in Week 6 (third-highest on the team) while Eric Gray -- who got some third down snaps -- did not have a single target. New York will likely keep using Tracy's receiving ability considering he was a receiver for nearly four seasons in college.

The question becomes what happens when Singletary is back? Tracy has been the more efficient runner with 0.06 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C) compared to Singletary's -0.19, via NFL's Next Gen Stats. Common sense says Tracy should be the starter going forward in a near-split backfield, but all we can do is wait and see how the room unfolds. For now, Tracy is an obvious add after two promising fantasy outputs.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Finally, the Atlanta Falcons' rushing attack lived up to its potential. The entire offense feasted against the Carolina Panthers, logging 423 yards and 38 points. After Atlanta logged 59 passing attempts in Week 5, we saw a much more balanced attack with 30 passes to 38 rushing attempts.

Both Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson had great days. Allgeier logged 105 rushing yards and one touchdown on 18 carries (5.8 yards per rushing attempt) compared to Robinson's 95 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 15 carries (6.3 yards per rushing attempt). Prior to MNF, Allgeier is RB8 this week while Bijan comes in as RB4.

Is Atlanta producing two top-10 fantasy backs sustainable? No, probably far from it. However, the snaps and touches are noteworthy, making Allgeier a worthy waiver target. He enjoyed his highest snap rate yet at 41%, and this comes after recording season-highs of 38% and 36% in the prior two weeks.

Some of this was thanks to the Falcons holding a healthy lead most of the way, leading to Allgeier closing the game. The work mostly depends on the result of the game. If Atlanta is down, Bijan will probably dominate the snap share thanks to his 11.7% target share. However, if this game is close or the Falcons are winning, Allgeier has the stage to shine. We know the rushing efficiency has been there with Allgeier's 0.70 RYOE/C compared to Robinson's 0.33.

This is still a backfield worth keeping an eye on. If Allgeier gets work, he's been producing. At worst, he's a top-notch handcuff to stash.

Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers

Now, we get into some names popping up due to injuries. On Thursday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers' Jordan Mason suffered a sprained AC joint and is considered day to day. There's a shot that Mason still plays in the 49ers' heavyweight clash against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. If he plays, Mason has carried snap rates surpassing 60% in all five games when healthy.

For now, we have to act on the possibility of Mason not playing. Enter Isaac Guerendo -- the fourth-round rookie back out of Louisville. We saw Guerendo tie his season-high snap rate of 14% in Week 5. When Mason went down, the rookie was the first running back off of the bench. Due to some inefficiencies in Week 6, Patrick Taylor got substantial work with 16 snaps to Guerendo's 17. Plus, Deebo Samuel and Kyle Juszczyk were each taking more touches in the backfield, as well.

Guerendo should get the most snaps among the Niners' backs if Mason is out in Week 7. However, don't expect the same production. He probably won't get the same workload as Mason, and 76 of his 99 rushing yards came on one carry on Thursday. Facing the Chiefs' defense that's giving up only 3.7 yards per rushing attempt (fourth-fewest) would only make a potential Guerendo play even more questionable. Still, the Mason uncertainty means Guerendo is worthy of a roster slot.

Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings

Another running back who could start due to injury is Ty Chandler of the Minnesota Vikings. Aaron Jones was considered week-to-week after suffering a hip injury in Week 5. A bye in Week 6 helped his case for not missing a game, but Jones' status is still up in the air for Week 7.

Unlike Guerendo with the 49ers, Chandler is the clear starting running back with a Jones absence. He took a season-high 46 snaps and 63% snap rate in Week 5 when Jones missed the second half due to injury. Chandler's fantasy production was far from encouraging, though, posting only 30 rushing yards on 14 attempts (2.1 yards per carry) paired with two catches and 4.9 fantasy points.

Chandler has a concerning -0.81 RYOE/C this season, and the Vikings will be facing the Detroit Lions -- who are giving up the third-fewest rushing yards per game. With the fifth-most yards per passing attempt in the NFL, Minnesota probably won't shy away from a pass-heavy attack. Early expectations have Jones back for Week 7. If this swings in the other direction, Chandler could be a play if you're in a tight pinch at running back, but don't expect a 20-plus fantasy point outburst.

Others to Consider:

Braelon Allen (at Pittsburgh), Trey Benson (vs. Los Angeles Chargers), Sean Tucker (vs. Baltimore)

Wide Receivers

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs

Prior to Week 5, JuJu Smith-Schuster was pretty much available in every fantasy league. After logging seven catches for 130 receiving yards (18.6 yards per catch), Smith-Schuster was one of the top waiver targets ahead of Week 6. He's still available in about 68% of leagues before Week 7.

Following a top-15 positional finish in his last week of play, Smith-Schuster remains a quality waiver wire pickup. He enjoyed a season-high 56 snaps and 67% snap rate. Of course, this path for success probably wouldn't have opened without Rashee Rice's season-ending knee injury. Marquise Brown (shoulder) is also expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.

Kansas City needs a receiver, and why not buy into JuJu's immediate production? Smith-Schuster finished as WR29 in his only season with the Chiefs in 2022. We went in depth last week on JuJu's potential going forward. For now, he's an excellent waiver wire pickup. We will see if Smith-Schuster can produce consistency over the next few weeks.

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

The nagging Green Bay Packers receiving room headache continues. Jayden Reed producing the seventh-most fantasy points per game is about the only consistent producer in this room. That's frustrating for a team that totals the sixth-most passing yards per attempt.

In Week 6's 34-13 win, virtually the entire unit performed. Reed produced 11.8 points thanks to six catches for 28 yards and one touchdown. Christian Watson generated 14.3 fantasy points (17th-most prior to MNF) with three catches for 68 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Perhaps the most encouraging performance was from Romeo Doubs, who racked up 18.4 fantasy points (seventh-most) thanks to three receptions for 49 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Reeling in two touchdowns on three catches is far from sustainable. However, Doubs finally scoring some touchdowns gives me some hope. As our Brandon Gdula pointed out in his buy low receivers for Week 6, Doubs had four near-touchdowns prior to Sunday's breakout performance.

We know Doubs gets plenty of work as he leads the receiving room with a 79.3% snap share and 83.6% route share. If he starts regularly finding the end zone, we could finally have another productive Green Bay fantasy receiver outside of just Reed.

DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

With the Patriots moving to Drake Maye at quarterback, it finally felt like some of New England's receiving targets could become fantasy relevant. The Pats had not reached 200 passing yards once this season; Maye pitched for 243 passing yards in his debut.

Demario Douglas was the biggest standout, recording 6 catches for 92 receiving yards and 1 touchdown on 9 targets. This was good for 18.2 fantasy points, which is the eighth-most for Week 6 prior to MNF. Douglas was already the team's leading wide receiver before Week 6's eruption.

Over five starts, Jacoby Brissett passed for only two touchdowns. Maye logged three passing touchdowns in his first start. This alone is super encouraging for the unit going forward.

If there's any receiver worth buying, it's Douglas. While he's playing in only three-receiver sets, Douglas is being targeted on over 25% of his routes paired with 2.0 yards per route run. He's still played in over 60% of the Patriots' snaps over the last two games. He immediately benefitted from Maye under center. Douglas is worth rostering after logging nine targets in three of his last four.

Others to Consider:

Jalen Tolbert (Bye), Michael Wilson (vs. Los Angeles Chargers), Xavier Legette (at Washington), Gabriel Davis (vs. New England), Allen Lazard (at Pittsburgh)

Tight Ends

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Like most tight ends, the Seattle Seahawks' Noah Fant has been extremely inconsistent this season. But he produced his second top-10 weekly finish of the season in Week 6.

Fant totaled snap shares of 75% and 81% over the first two weeks, which dipped to 44% and 57% in Week 3 and Week 4. His snap rate is back up to 69% over his last two games. Not only did the vet tight end record a season-high 63 receiving yards in Week 6, Fant also tied his season-high of six catches and targets.

He's yet to find the end zone thanks. inpart to a 3.8% red zone target share. At this point, Fant's fantasy success has to come from sheer targets and yards. That doesn't scream consistency for a tight end -- a position that heavily leans on touchdowns for consistent fantasy points. Week 7's opponent -- the Falcons -- gives up the 11th-most fantasy points per game against tight ends. Fant could be a quality streaming option this week, but don't expect him to become your team's TE1.

Others to Consider:

Hunter Henry (at Jacksonville), Taysom Hill (vs. Denver), Grant Calcaterra (at New York Giants), Erick All Jr. (at Cleveland), Cade Otton (vs. Baltimore)

Defenses

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts' D/ST is recording the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game, but the unit has produced two top-10 weekly finishes this season. Another quality week could be imminent against the Miami Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to miss another week from a concussion. Since he suffered the injury in Week 2, the Fins are logging only 10.0 PPG. This offense has been a disaster across the board, averaging only 12.0 PPG (the fewest), 3.9 yards per rushing attempt (seventh-fewest), and 6.5 yards per passing attempt (eighth-fewest). Miami is even averaging the 12th-most giveaways per game. That spells success for the Colts, who log the 10th-most takeaways per contest.

De'Von Achane's status is all up in the air due to a concussion suffered in Week 5. The Dolphins' offensive struggles will likely continue in Week 7. Indianapolis' D/ST is a quality streaming option due to its ability to take the ball away.

Others to Consider:

New Orleans Saints (vs. Denver), Cincinnati Bengals (at Cleveland)

