Xavier Worthy Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will be up against the team with last season's seventh-ranked pass defense, the Los Angeles Chargers (206.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.

Xavier Worthy Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.67

66.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 32nd at his position and 111th overall, Worthy picked up 128.2 fantasy points (8.0 per game) last year.

In his best performance last year -- Week 4 versus the Philadelphia Eagles -- Worthy accumulated 27.7 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 157 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens, Worthy posted 18.8 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with this stat line: two receptions, 47 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Worthy ended up with -1.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: zero catches, zero yards, on two targets.

In his second-worst game of the season, Worthy ended up with 1.1 fantasy points -- one reception, 11 yards, on four targets -- in Week 10 versus the Denver Broncos.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Against Los Angeles last season, one player posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Chargers last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Chargers gave up at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Los Angeles gave up over 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Chargers gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Against Los Angeles last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, four players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Chargers last season.

On the ground, Los Angeles allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, no player rushed for multiple TDs versus the Chargers last season.

