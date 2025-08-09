Zach Ertz 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Washington Commanders' Zach Ertz was eighth among all NFL tight ends in fantasy points, with 111.4. Going into 2025, he is the 20th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Zach Ertz Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Ertz's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|111.4
|131
|8
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|59.0
|188
|17
Zach Ertz 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 17 versus the Atlanta Falcons, Ertz posted a season-high 19.2 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 72 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Buccaneers
|2.8
|4
|3
|28
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|6.2
|4
|4
|62
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|3.8
|5
|5
|38
|0
|Week 4
|@Cardinals
|4.2
|3
|3
|22
|0
|Week 5
|Browns
|1.0
|8
|2
|10
|0
|Week 6
|@Ravens
|6.8
|5
|4
|68
|0
|Week 7
|Panthers
|10.0
|5
|4
|40
|1
Zach Ertz vs. Other Commanders Receivers
The Commanders called a pass on 50.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 50.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Ertz's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Zach Ertz
|91
|66
|654
|7
|21
|Terry McLaurin
|117
|82
|1096
|13
|14
|Deebo Samuel
|81
|51
|670
|3
|13
|Noah Brown
|56
|35
|453
|1
|3
