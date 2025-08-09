Zach Ertz 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Washington Commanders' Zach Ertz was eighth among all NFL tight ends in fantasy points, with 111.4. Going into 2025, he is the 20th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Zach Ertz Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Ertz's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 111.4 131 8 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 59.0 188 17

Zach Ertz 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the Atlanta Falcons, Ertz posted a season-high 19.2 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 72 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Buccaneers 2.8 4 3 28 0 Week 2 Giants 6.2 4 4 62 0 Week 3 @Bengals 3.8 5 5 38 0 Week 4 @Cardinals 4.2 3 3 22 0 Week 5 Browns 1.0 8 2 10 0 Week 6 @Ravens 6.8 5 4 68 0 Week 7 Panthers 10.0 5 4 40 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Zach Ertz vs. Other Commanders Receivers

The Commanders called a pass on 50.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 50.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Ertz's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Zach Ertz 91 66 654 7 21 Terry McLaurin 117 82 1096 13 14 Deebo Samuel 81 51 670 3 13 Noah Brown 56 35 453 1 3

