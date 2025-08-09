FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Zach Ertz 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Washington Commanders' Zach Ertz was eighth among all NFL tight ends in fantasy points, with 111.4. Going into 2025, he is the 20th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Zach Ertz Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Ertz's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points111.41318
2025 Projected Fantasy Points59.018817

Zach Ertz 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the Atlanta Falcons, Ertz posted a season-high 19.2 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 72 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Buccaneers2.843280
Week 2Giants6.244620
Week 3@Bengals3.855380
Week 4@Cardinals4.233220
Week 5Browns1.082100
Week 6@Ravens6.854680
Week 7Panthers10.054401

Zach Ertz vs. Other Commanders Receivers

The Commanders called a pass on 50.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 50.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Ertz's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Zach Ertz9166654721
Terry McLaurin1178210961314
Deebo Samuel8151670313
Noah Brown563545313

Want more data and analysis on Zach Ertz? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

