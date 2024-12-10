Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Running back Zach Charbonnet faces a matchup against the ninth-ranked rushing defense in the league (106.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Seattle Seahawks play the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Considering Charbonnet for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Packers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Charbonnet this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Charbonnet vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.57

29.57 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

0.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.18

15.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Charbonnet is currently the 28th-ranked player in fantasy (83rd overall), with 114.3 total fantasy points (8.8 per game).

In his last three games, Charbonnet has put up 43.6 fantasy points (14.5 per game), running for 184 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 32 carries. He has also contributed 72 yards on nine catches (10 targets) as a receiver.

Charbonnet has amassed 47.4 fantasy points (9.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 195 yards with three touchdowns on 38 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 99 yards on 13 receptions (15 targets).

The peak of Charbonnet's fantasy season was last week's outburst versus the Arizona Cardinals, a game when he came through with seven catches and 59 receiving yards (31.3 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Zach Charbonnet had his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he put up just 0.5 fantasy points (4 carries, 3 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Packers have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Green Bay this year.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Packers this season.

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.