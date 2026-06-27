England vs Panama World Cup Prediction: Best Prop Bets Today For Harry Kane

⚡ KANE HAT-TRICK vs PANAMA 2018 · 2 GOALS THIS WC · 79 INTL GOALS · 10 GOALS IN LAST 10 INTL · PK TAKER · 10 WC SHOTS IN 2 GAMES · 1 GOAL FROM LINEKER ENGLAND WC RECORD (10)
FD odds confirmed · ❓ Rice QUES · ❓ James QUES · Panama 0pts/0 goals/eliminated
Panama ML
+1600
Draw +700 · O/U 2.5 · England -700
Kane anytime -220 · FGS +180 · 3+ SoT +190
England ML
-700
🦁 KANE — 79 INTL GOALS · 115 CAPS · PK TAKER · 2 WC 2026 GOALS · 10 SHOTS IN 2 GAMES (7 vs CRO · 3 vs GHA) · 0.47 xG vs GHA (DOUBLE ANY OTHER ENG PLAYER) · 10 GOALS IN LAST 10 INTL · 8 WC GOALS IN LAST 10 WC APPS · HAT-TRICK vs PANAMA 2018 · 1 GOAL FROM LINEKER'S ENGLAND WC RECORD
SBR: "Kane only managed three shots against Ghana — I'm not going to overreact. Against Croatia he had seven shots. Even in his rough performance against Ghana, Kane still ended with 0.47 expected goals — more than double any other England player." Oddschecker: "A goal against Panama would take Kane past Gary Lineker's tally of 10 to become England's all-time leading World Cup finals goalscorer." Panama have 0 WC 2026 goals and have conceded in every game.
🎯 Kane Prop Bets Today — All FanDuel
💎 TOP VALUE PICK · FGS +180 · SCORED 12TH MIN vs CROATIA · SBR: SHOCKED IF FGS ISN'T ENGLAND/KANE · $10→$28
First Goalscorer
+180
$10→$28
Sportsgambler confirms FGS +180 FD. SBR: "Panama is yet to score at this World Cup, so I'd be shocked if the first goalscorer in this match isn't from England, and Kane is the most likely option." SI: "Kane scored just 12 minutes into the Croatia game." Kane also scored the opening goal from the penalty spot vs Panama in 2018. At +180, FGS returns nearly 3× anytime value. Best standalone prop on this board. $10→$28.
FGS +180 — top value pick. Scored 12 min vs Croatia. SBR: Kane most likely FGS. $10→$28.
💎 SBR EXPLICIT BEST BET · 3+ SHOTS ON TARGET +190 · 3 SoT vs CROATIA · 2+ SoT IN 5 OF 8 WC QUALIFYING · ENGLAND 39 WC SHOTS IN 2 GAMES · $10→$29
3+ Shots on Target
+190
$10→$29
SBR explicit best bet: "The price of +190 accounts for variance. During World Cup qualifying, Kane put multiple shots on target in five of his eight games. England has 39 shots in this tournament, and I expect similar aggressiveness in a game England needs to win the group." Kane put 3 SoT vs Croatia and 1 vs Ghana. Oddschecker: "Kane over 2.5 shots — the line has landed in each of his last three appearances." $10→$29.
3+ SoT +190 — SBR explicit best bet. 3 SoT vs Croatia. 2+ SoT in 5/8 qualifying. England 39 WC shots. $10→$29.
⭐ ANYTIME -220 FD CONFIRMED · HAT-TRICK vs PANAMA 2018 · 2 GOALS THIS WC · PK TAKER · BEST INSIDE PARLAY · $10→$14.55
Anytime Goalscorer
-220
$10→$14.55
SBR/Gambling911 confirm FD -220. Oddschecker: "Kane's anytime has landed in seven of his last 10 appearances." He scored a hat-trick the last time these teams met (2018 WC). At -220 as a standalone, this pays poorly — best used as the anchor leg in a same-game parlay. Against a Panama side with 0 WC 2026 goals and 0 WC 2026 clean sheets, Kane is heavily positioned to score. PK taker adds a second route. $10→$14.55.
Anytime -220 — FD confirmed. Hat-trick vs Panama 2018. PK taker. Best used in parlay. $10→$14.55.
💎 TO SCORE OR ASSIST · CHECK FD · FD MARKET CONFIRMED · 3 ASSISTS IN LAST 10 WC APPS · LINK-UP PLAY · SAFEST KANE PROP · PARLAY ANCHOR
To Score or Assist
check FD
~-150
FD page confirms the "To Score Or Assist" market exists. Covers: "Kane has delivered 8 goals and 12 shots on target across his last 10 tournament appearances — he's also chipped in 3 assists, showing he can impact games even when not finishing." Against Panama's deep block, Kane drops into space and links up with Bellingham/Rashford/Saka, often setting up the move he doesn't finish himself. Score or assist is the safest Kane prop on the board. Check FD for confirmed price (~-150 range).
Score or Assist — FD market confirmed. 3 WC assists in last 10. Best as parlay anchor. Check FD.
🎯 LONGSHOT · 2+ GOALS +1082 FD CONFIRMED · 261 BETS PLACED · BRACE vs CROATIA · HAT-TRICK vs PANAMA 2018 · $10→$108.24
To Score 2+ Goals
+1082
$10→$108.24
FD page directly confirmed: "Harry Kane To Score 2 or More Goals — 261 bets placed — +1082 — $10 wager wins $108.24." Kane scored a brace against Croatia and a hat-trick against Panama at the 2018 World Cup. SBR: "There's really no value in backing Kane to score unless it's as the first goalscorer or scoring multiple goals." At +1082, a $5 dart returns $54.10. For history-repeating believers only. $10→$108.24.
2+ Goals +1082 — FD confirmed, 261 bets placed. Hat-trick vs Panama 2018. Brace vs Croatia. $5 dart → $54.
📋 All Kane Props Ranked · All FanDuel
💎 #1 FGS +180 (top value · scored 12 min vs CRO · SBR: FGS won't be Panama · $10→$28)
+180
💎 #2 3+ SoT +190 (SBR explicit best bet · 3 SoT vs CRO · England 39 WC shots · $10→$29)
+190
Anytime -220 (best in parlay · hat-trick vs PAN 2018 · PK taker · $10→$14.55)
-220
Score or Assist (check FD · safest prop · 3 WC assists in last 10 · link-up play)
⚽2 goals in 2 WC 2026 apps (both vs Croatia in first 12 minutes)
🎯10 total shots in 2 WC games (7 vs CRO, 3 vs GHA) · 4 SoT · 0.47 xG vs Ghana (double any other England player)
📈10 goals in last 10 internationals · 19 SoT in last 10 · 60 goals for Bayern Munich in 2025-26
🏆8 WC goals in last 10 WC appearances · 12 SoT · 3 assists in last 10 WC apps
🇵🇦2018 vs Panama: hat-trick in 6-1 England win · scored opening goal from penalty spot
📝Record: 1 WC goal from Gary Lineker's England record of 10 WC goals. 79 intl goals. 115 caps. Primary PK taker.
💡 Suggested SGP · Oddschecker 4-Leg · All FanDuel
1.England to Win
2.Kane Anytime Goalscorer
3.Over 1.5 England Goals
4.Kane 3+ Shots (+190 · standalone best bet)
Oddschecker: "Our four-leg bet builder — Kane anytime, England to win, Over 1.5 England goals, Kane over 2.5 shots. The skipper's anytime goalscorer market has landed in seven of his last 10 appearances, and the shots line has landed in each of his last three." Check FD for combined SGP price.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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