England vs Panama World Cup Prediction: Best Prop Bets Today For Harry Kane

🦁 KANE — 79 INTL GOALS · 115 CAPS · PK TAKER · 2 WC 2026 GOALS · 10 SHOTS IN 2 GAMES (7 vs CRO · 3 vs GHA) · 0.47 xG vs GHA (DOUBLE ANY OTHER ENG PLAYER) · 10 GOALS IN LAST 10 INTL · 8 WC GOALS IN LAST 10 WC APPS · HAT-TRICK vs PANAMA 2018 · 1 GOAL FROM LINEKER'S ENGLAND WC RECORD

SBR: "Kane only managed three shots against Ghana — I'm not going to overreact. Against Croatia he had seven shots. Even in his rough performance against Ghana, Kane still ended with 0.47 expected goals — more than double any other England player." Oddschecker: "A goal against Panama would take Kane past Gary Lineker's tally of 10 to become England's all-time leading World Cup finals goalscorer." Panama have 0 WC 2026 goals and have conceded in every game.