Panama vs England Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds Today World Cup 2026

Panama vs England Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel ⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS · TODAY 5PM ET · METLIFE STADIUM · FOX/TELEMUNDO · GROUP L MD3 FIFA World Cup 2026 · Panama vs England · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook Panama vs England: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks Kane -220 · Rashford +145 · Bellingham +145 · Madueke +160 · Watkins +280 · Mainoo +500 🚨 Rice DROPPED → Mainoo STARTS · Rashford IN · Madueke RW confirmed Gambling911/FOX/Sportsgambler FD confirmed · England 4pts · Panama 0pts/0 goals eliminated · Must be 21+ Panama ML +1600 Draw +700 · O/U 2.5 Under +170 Kane -220 · Rashford/Bell +145 value · Madueke +160 England ML -700 ⚡ RICE DROPPED → MAINOO STARTS (MORE CREATIVE MID) · KANE -220 MARKET LEADER · BELLINGHAM +145 ROTOWIRE EXPLICIT · SCORED vs CRO · RASHFORD +145 SBD EXPLICIT · MADUEKE +160 CONFIRMED RW · PANAMA 0 GOALS IN 2 WC GAMES · ENGLAND 3-0 PROJECTION (ROTOWIRE) Gambling911 FD confirms full board. Bellingham and Rashford are tied at +145 — the best value plays. RotoWire: "Plus money on Bellingham is the better number than the short price on Kane — he arrives late into the box from midfield and will get his looks." SBD explicit on Rashford: "His directness is the premium choice." Mainoo replacing Rice means more progressive passing from midfield, benefiting Bellingham's late box runs. How to Read · Anytime Goalscorer Market Pays if named player scores at any point in 90 mins + stoppage. England project 3-0 (RotoWire) or 2-0 (Lineups.com) — multiple scorers expected. With Mainoo replacing Rice, midfield is more attack-minded. Panama's 5-4-1 will sit compact but England's quality will break it down. Kane at -220 is short — Rashford and Bellingham at +145 are the genuine plus-money value plays for a multi-goal England win where goals are spread around. 🏆 Top Scorer Picks 💎 ROTOWIRE EXPLICIT PICK · +145 · SCORED vs CRO · MAINOO PROGRESSIVE = MORE BELL BOX CHANCES · $10→$24.50 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jude Bellingham Anytime +145 $10→$24.50 RotoWire explicit pick: "He arrives late into the box from midfield and will get his looks in a game England dominate — plus money on a player this involved in the final third is the better number than the short price on Kane. In a 3-0, England spread their goals around, and Bellingham is a live bet to be among them." Sportsgambler also makes Bellingham their explicit pick at +230. He scored against Croatia in the opening game. With Mainoo's progressive passing replacing Rice's more defensive style, the vertical lanes Bellingham attacks from deep should open up further. $10→$24.50. Bellingham +145 — RotoWire explicit pick. Scored vs Croatia. Mainoo's progressive passing creates central chances. $10→$24.50. 💎 SBD EXPLICIT PICK · +145 · SCORED vs CRO · PACE + CUT-INSIDE FROM LW vs PANAMA 5-BACK · $10→$24.50 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford Anytime +145 $10→$24.50 SBD explicit pick: "Dynamic forward Marcus Rashford leads my card. His directness is the premium choice. Playing out wide against a defense that struggles with pace, Rashford's ability to cut inside is perfectly suited to find the back of the net today." Gambling911 confirms +145 FD. Rashford scored against Croatia in England's opener. Against Panama's 5-4-1, his driving runs from the left wing will find space between the defensive lines. Tied at +145 with Bellingham — take both for complete England attacking coverage. $10→$24.50. Rashford +145 — SBD explicit pick. Scored vs Croatia. LW pace vs Panama's back 5. $10→$24.50. 📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Scorers · Full FD Board · ❌ Rice · ✅ Mainoo starts ⭐ Harry Kane -220 FD leader · FOX -185 · Sportsgambler -263 · hat-trick vs PAN 2018 · 2 WC goals · PK taker · anytime 7/10 -220 $10→$14.55 💎 Jude Bellingham +145 FD · RotoWire explicit · scored vs CRO · late box arrival · Sportsgambler +230 explicit +145 $10→$24.50 💎 Marcus Rashford +145 FD · SBD explicit pick · scored vs CRO · LW pace vs PAN 5-back · "directness is the premium choice" +145 $10→$24.50 Anthony Gordon +155 FD · wide forward · direct and pacy +155 $10→$25.50 Noni Madueke +160 FD · ✅ confirmed RW starter · direct wide forward · keeps spot over Saka +160 $10→$26 Ollie Watkins +280 FD · sub striker · likely enters 2nd half vs tired PAN defence +280 $10→$38 ✅ Kobbie Mainoo +500 FD · ✅ confirmed starter (replaces Rice) · progressive passer · late box arrivals · $5 dart for debut scorer narrative +500 $5→$30 Rogers +180 · Eze +180 · Anderson +480 · O'Reilly +430 · Guehi +600 · Konsa +800 Sub/defender longshots only · $2-$5 darts 🇵🇦 Panama Scorers · 0 WC Goals · Carrasquilla OUT · Longshots Only Waterman +480 Best Panama forward · longshot $5 only · 0 WC goals in 2 games +480 Bárcenas +1000 · Rodríguez +1100 · Martínez +1300 Extreme longshots · avoid this market entirely 📋 Scorer Picks Ranked 💎 Bellingham +145 (RotoWire explicit · scored vs CRO · late box runs · $10→$24.50) +145 💎 Rashford +145 (SBD explicit · scored vs CRO · LW pace · cut-inside · $10→$24.50) +145 ⭐ Kane -220 (market leader · hat-trick vs PAN 2018 · PK taker · best as parlay anchor · $10→$14.55) -220 Madueke +160 (confirmed RW · direct · $10→$26) · Gordon +155 · Watkins +280 sub +160 🎯 Mainoo +500 (✅ starts · $5 dart for debut scorer · $5→$30) +500 FanDuel Sportsbook · Panama vs England · 5PM ET TODAY · MetLife Stadium · FOX Bet Anytime Goalscorers on FanDuel Kane -220 · Rashford +145 · Bellingham +145 · Madueke +160 · Watkins +280 · Mainoo +500 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Kane -220 Gambling911 FD / FOX -185 / Sportsgambler -263 · Rashford +145 Gambling911 FD / SBD explicit · Bellingham +145 Gambling911 FD / RotoWire explicit / Sportsgambler +230 · Madueke +160 FD · Watkins +280 FD · Gordon +155 / Rogers +180 / Eze +180 FD · Mainoo +500 FD (✅ confirmed starter replacing Rice) · Anderson +480 / O'Reilly +430 · Waterman +480 FD · ❌ Rice DROPPED · England -700 / Panama +1600 / Draw +700 · Under 2.5 +170 · MetLife Stadium · June 27 5PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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