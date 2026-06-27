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Croatia vs Ghana Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today For World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Croatia vs Ghana Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today For World Cup 2026
Croatia vs Ghana Updated Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
📋 UPDATED LINEUPS + PREDICTION · TODAY 5PM ET · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD · FOX/TELEMUNDO · GROUP L MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group L · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

Croatia vs Ghana: Updated Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

Croatia -115 · Ghana +280 · Draw +245 · Under 2.5 primary · Ghana +0.5 +110 · Ayew G/A +380

✅ CONFIRMED: Budimir STARTS · Modric 201st cap · Inaki Williams STARTS · Asare GK (Ati-Zigi out)
Croatia must win · Ghana need only draw · First-ever WC meeting · No Croatia injuries
Croatia ML
-115
Draw +245 · O/U 2.5 Under primary
Draw Covers primary · Under 2.5 · Ghana +0.5 +110
Ghana ML
+280
✅ CONFIRMED: Croatia — Budimir STARTS (scored winner vs PAN as sub) · Modric 201st cap · Gvardiol LB · Perisic LW · Ghana — Asare STARTS in goal (Ati-Zigi ❓ out) · Inaki Williams STARTS · Partey anchors · Ayew leads (120 caps)
Sports Mole confirms Croatia unchanged backline with Modric 201st appearance. SI confirms Ghana: "Asare should start again after stellar performance vs England. Queiroz retains faith in team including Inaki Williams." RotoWire: "Ghana's clearest route to goal is Inaki Williams running at Croatia's defense that can be exposed in behind, as England showed."
📊 Group L Stakes · Both Matches Simultaneous 5PM ET
1st
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
4pts · vs Panama (5PM)
2nd
🇬🇭 Ghana ← HERE
4pts · DRAW ADVANCES
3rd
🇭🇷 Croatia ← HERE
3pts · MUST WIN
4th
🇵🇦 Panama
0pts · Eliminated

📋 Confirmed Lineups

🇭🇷 Croatia · 4-2-3-1 Dalic · 3pts · MUST WIN · ✅ Budimir starts · Modric 201st cap · No injuries
ATTACK ↑
4-2-3-1
BUDIMIR ⭐
ST · scored vs PAN · ✅ starts
PERISIC
LW
KRAMARIC/PASALIC
CAM
BATURINA
RW · scored vs ENG
MODRIC ⭐
DM · 201st cap
KOVACIC
DM
STANISIC
RB
SUTALO
RCB
PONGRACIC
LCB
GVARDIOL
LB
LIVAKOVIC ⭐
GK · 2022 WC hero
RotoWire/101 Great Goals/Sports Mole confirmed · ✅ Budimir starts · Modric 201st cap · No injuries
🇬🇭 Ghana · 4-3-3 Queiroz · 4pts · draw advances · ✅ Asare GK · ✅ Inaki Williams starts · Partey anchor · Ayew captain 120 caps
4-3-3
I. WILLIAMS ✅
LW · pace · confirmed
J. AYEW ⭐
ST · captain · 120 caps
SEMENYO ⭐
RW · counter pace
YIRENKYI
RM · 90+5 vs PAN
PARTEY ⭐
DM · Arsenal shield
SIBO
LM
SENAYA
RB
ADJETEY
RCB
OPOKU
LCB
MENSAH
LB
ASARE ✅
GK · stellar vs England
RotoWire/SI/101 Great Goals confirmed · ✅ Asare GK · ✅ Inaki Williams starts · Partey anchors · Ayew 120 caps captain

🔎 Updated Preview

Confirmed lineups sharpen the tactical picture significantly. Croatia go with Budimir from the start — the decisive sub who scored the only goal vs Panama. Modric makes his 201st appearance, Gvardiol continues at LB, and the backline is unchanged from the Panama game. The attacking shape: Baturina RW, Kramaric/Pasalic CAM, Perisic LW, Budimir ST.

For Ghana, Benjamin Asare is confirmed in goal after his stellar 0-0 performance against England (Ati-Zigi is out). Inaki Williams starts on the left wing — his pace is Ghana's primary counter-attacking weapon. RotoWire: "Ghana's clearest route to goal is Williams running at Croatia's defense exposed in behind, as England showed." Partey anchors defensively, Ayew (120 caps, captain) leads the line.

The key tactical tension: Modric/Kovacic will control possession while Partey tries to disrupt their rhythm. With Croatia committing men forward (they must win), Williams and Semenyo have genuine counter-attacking space. This is exactly the setup — desperate possession team vs organised counter-attacking block — that produced the 0-0 vs England. Draw +245 remains the primary betting play.

💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel

⭐ #1 · COVERS PRIMARY · DRAW +245 · GHANA NEED ONLY DRAW · ASARE STELLAR VS ENGLAND · WILLIAMS ADDS COUNTER THREAT · $10→$34.50
Draw +245
+245
$10→$34.50

Covers primary (playable to +180): "Ghana only had 21% possession vs England but allowed just 3 shots on target." Confirmed lineups reinforce this: Asare is a quality GK who was stellar vs England, Partey's defensive screen is disciplined, and Ghana only need a draw. Inaki Williams' pace reduces the probability of Croatia fully controlling — Queiroz can sit deep and punish on the break. PrizePicks: "Luka Modric completed 88% of his passes vs Panama" — Ghana's compact block may give him the ball but deny him real damage. $10→$34.50.

Draw +245 — Covers primary. Ghana need only draw. Asare confirmed stellar GK. Williams confirmed counter threat. $10→$34.50.
💎 #2 · SQUAWKA/SPORTSGAMBLER/COVERS PRIMARY · UNDER 2.5 · 10 SoT COMBINED IN 4 WC GAMES · GHANA LAST 4 ALL UNDER 2 GOALS · CHECK FD
Under 2.5 Goals
check FD

Squawka primary + Sportsgambler (~70% probability) + Covers (playable to -165). Confirmed lineups reinforce: Ghana's 4-3-3/4-1-4-1 is compact and disciplined with Partey anchoring. None of Ghana's last 4 games over 2 goals. Only 10 shots on target combined in both teams' 4 WC games total. Budimir starting gives Croatia aerial threat but not explosive multi-goal output. Check FD for exact price.

Under 2.5 — Squawka/Sportsgambler/Covers all primary. Ghana last 4 all Under 2. 10 SoT combined in 4 WC games. Check FD.
💎 #3/#4 · LINEUPS.COM BOTH PRIMARIES · GHANA +0.5 +110 · AYEW G/A +380 · 7/10 WC G/A · INAKI WILLIAMS CONFIRMED IN XI
Ghana +0.5 +110 & Ayew G/A +380
+110/+380

Lineups.com both primaries (Ghana 2-1 score prediction). Ghana +0.5 +110: with Asare confirmed as quality GK, Williams' pace as counter weapon, and Partey's defensive authority, Ghana are well-placed to avoid defeat. Ayew G/A +380: confirmed as captain (120 caps), focal point of attack. PrizePicks confirms Ayew "was involved in 14 goals during qualifying (7 goals, 7 assists)." $10 Ghana +0.5 = $21. $10 Ayew G/A = $48.

Ghana +0.5 +110 + Ayew G/A +380 — Lineups.com both primaries. Williams confirmed. Ayew 7/10 WC G/A. $10→$21 and $10→$48.
📋 All Best Bets Ranked · Updated Lineups
⭐ Draw +245 (Covers primary · Ghana need draw · Asare stellar · Williams adds counter · $10→$34.50)
+245
💎 Under 2.5 (Squawka/Sportsgambler/Covers · 10 SoT combined · Ghana last 4 all Under 2 · check FD)
check FD
💎 Ghana +0.5 +110 (Lineups.com primary · draw advances them · Asare confirmed · Williams confirmed · $10→$21)
+110
💎 Ayew G/A +380 (confirmed captain 120 caps · 7/10 WC G/A · Lineups.com primary · $10→$48)
+380
Croatia -115 (Squawka anchor · Budimir starts · Modric 201st · must win · Kalshi 55% Croatia)
-115
Score Prediction · Squawka: Croatia narrow win · Covers: Draw · Lineups.com: Ghana 2-1
Croatia 1 – 0 Ghana
Budimir/Kramaric · Under 2.5 lands · Draw +245 best value — Ghana only need a draw
FanDuel Sportsbook · Croatia vs Ghana · 5PM ET TODAY · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia · FOX
Bet Croatia vs Ghana on FanDuel
Draw +245 · Under 2.5 · Ghana +0.5 +110 · Ayew G/A +380
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Croatia -115 / Draw +245 / Ghana +280 · Under 2.5 Squawka/Sportsgambler/Covers primary · Draw +245 Covers primary (playable to +180) · Ghana +0.5 +110 Lineups.com primary · Ayew G/A +380 Lineups.com primary · Croatia 4-2-3-1: Livakovic; Stanisic, Pongracic, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Modric; Baturina, Kramaric/Pasalic, Perisic; Budimir · Ghana 4-3-3: Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Partey, Sibo; Williams, Ayew, Semenyo · ✅ Budimir starts · ✅ Modric 201st cap · ✅ Asare GK · ✅ Inaki Williams confirmed · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia · June 27 5PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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