Croatia vs Ghana Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today For World Cup 2026
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Croatia vs Ghana: Updated Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
Croatia -115 · Ghana +280 · Draw +245 · Under 2.5 primary · Ghana +0.5 +110 · Ayew G/A +380
📋 Confirmed Lineups
🔎 Updated Preview
Confirmed lineups sharpen the tactical picture significantly. Croatia go with Budimir from the start — the decisive sub who scored the only goal vs Panama. Modric makes his 201st appearance, Gvardiol continues at LB, and the backline is unchanged from the Panama game. The attacking shape: Baturina RW, Kramaric/Pasalic CAM, Perisic LW, Budimir ST.
For Ghana, Benjamin Asare is confirmed in goal after his stellar 0-0 performance against England (Ati-Zigi is out). Inaki Williams starts on the left wing — his pace is Ghana's primary counter-attacking weapon. RotoWire: "Ghana's clearest route to goal is Williams running at Croatia's defense exposed in behind, as England showed." Partey anchors defensively, Ayew (120 caps, captain) leads the line.
The key tactical tension: Modric/Kovacic will control possession while Partey tries to disrupt their rhythm. With Croatia committing men forward (they must win), Williams and Semenyo have genuine counter-attacking space. This is exactly the setup — desperate possession team vs organised counter-attacking block — that produced the 0-0 vs England. Draw +245 remains the primary betting play.
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel
Covers primary (playable to +180): "Ghana only had 21% possession vs England but allowed just 3 shots on target." Confirmed lineups reinforce this: Asare is a quality GK who was stellar vs England, Partey's defensive screen is disciplined, and Ghana only need a draw. Inaki Williams' pace reduces the probability of Croatia fully controlling — Queiroz can sit deep and punish on the break. PrizePicks: "Luka Modric completed 88% of his passes vs Panama" — Ghana's compact block may give him the ball but deny him real damage. $10→$34.50.
Squawka primary + Sportsgambler (~70% probability) + Covers (playable to -165). Confirmed lineups reinforce: Ghana's 4-3-3/4-1-4-1 is compact and disciplined with Partey anchoring. None of Ghana's last 4 games over 2 goals. Only 10 shots on target combined in both teams' 4 WC games total. Budimir starting gives Croatia aerial threat but not explosive multi-goal output. Check FD for exact price.
Lineups.com both primaries (Ghana 2-1 score prediction). Ghana +0.5 +110: with Asare confirmed as quality GK, Williams' pace as counter weapon, and Partey's defensive authority, Ghana are well-placed to avoid defeat. Ayew G/A +380: confirmed as captain (120 caps), focal point of attack. PrizePicks confirms Ayew "was involved in 14 goals during qualifying (7 goals, 7 assists)." $10 Ghana +0.5 = $21. $10 Ayew G/A = $48.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Croatia -115 / Draw +245 / Ghana +280 · Under 2.5 Squawka/Sportsgambler/Covers primary · Draw +245 Covers primary (playable to +180) · Ghana +0.5 +110 Lineups.com primary · Ayew G/A +380 Lineups.com primary · Croatia 4-2-3-1: Livakovic; Stanisic, Pongracic, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Modric; Baturina, Kramaric/Pasalic, Perisic; Budimir · Ghana 4-3-3: Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Partey, Sibo; Williams, Ayew, Semenyo · ✅ Budimir starts · ✅ Modric 201st cap · ✅ Asare GK · ✅ Inaki Williams confirmed · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia · June 27 5PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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