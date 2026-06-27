Croatia vs Ghana Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today For World Cup 2026

Confirmed lineups sharpen the tactical picture significantly. Croatia go with Budimir from the start — the decisive sub who scored the only goal vs Panama. Modric makes his 201st appearance, Gvardiol continues at LB, and the backline is unchanged from the Panama game. The attacking shape: Baturina RW, Kramaric/Pasalic CAM, Perisic LW, Budimir ST.

For Ghana, Benjamin Asare is confirmed in goal after his stellar 0-0 performance against England (Ati-Zigi is out). Inaki Williams starts on the left wing — his pace is Ghana's primary counter-attacking weapon. RotoWire: "Ghana's clearest route to goal is Williams running at Croatia's defense exposed in behind, as England showed." Partey anchors defensively, Ayew (120 caps, captain) leads the line.

The key tactical tension: Modric/Kovacic will control possession while Partey tries to disrupt their rhythm. With Croatia committing men forward (they must win), Williams and Semenyo have genuine counter-attacking space. This is exactly the setup — desperate possession team vs organised counter-attacking block — that produced the 0-0 vs England. Draw +245 remains the primary betting play.