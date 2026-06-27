Panama vs England Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026

The key lineup news: Rice is OUT. Sports Mole reports he came out of the Ghana draw nursing a back/nerve issue and Tuchel has protected him for the knockouts. Mainoo slots alongside Anderson — a younger, more dynamic, forward-passing double pivot. Rashford is in on the left, Madueke keeps RW, Bellingham at 10, Kane leads the line. This is still an extremely strong XI.

Goal.com confirms Panama in a 5-4-1 with Fajardo as the lone striker and Carrasquilla OUT. They are eliminated, goalless, and playing for pride. The 2018 precedent: England 6-1 Panama (Kane hat-trick). RotoWire projects 3-0. The key betting angle: England typically manage games and rotate after going up 2-0. Under 2.5 +170 is the primary play.

One interesting note: the Mainoo inclusion over Rice could marginally push goals higher — Mainoo is a more attack-minded passer who arrives late into boxes. However, Covers explicitly backed Under because "once three points are secured, rotation disrupts the game." England hit the Under in their last 4 WC games vs CONCACAF. Panama have hit the Under in three straight.