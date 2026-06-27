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Panama vs England Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Panama vs England Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
Panama vs England Updated Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
📋 UPDATED LINEUPS + PREDICTION · TODAY 5PM ET · METLIFE STADIUM · FOX/TELEMUNDO · GROUP L MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group L · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

Panama vs England: Updated Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

England -700 · Panama +1600 · Draw +700 · Under 2.5 +170 · Kane -220 anytime

🚨 UPDATE: Rice DROPPED (back issue) → Mainoo STARTS · Rashford IN · Madueke RW · Goal.com confirms Panama 5-4-1
England 4pts top · Panama 0pts eliminated · FD odds confirmed · Must be 21+
Panama ML
+1600
Draw +700 · O/U 2.5 Under +170
Rice OUT → Mainoo · Under +170 primary · Win to nil
England ML
-700
🚨 CONFIRMED: Rice DROPPED (back/nerve issue aggravated vs Ghana) · Mainoo STARTS alongside Anderson · Rashford IN · Madueke keeps RW · Saka managing achilles (out) · Goal.com confirms Panama 5-4-1 with Fajardo ST · Carrasquilla OUT (Panama)
Sports Mole: "Declan Rice could be dropped — he came out of the Ghana draw with a new knock to manage. With England only needing a point, Tuchel should take no chances, especially with Kobbie Mainoo ready." The Rice drop to Mainoo slightly increases creative dynamism in midfield — Mainoo's progressive passing is sharper than Rice's more defensive profile. England's defensive shape is unaffected.
📊 Group L Standings · What's at Stake
1st
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England ← HERE
4pts · WIN = 1st place confirmed
2nd
🇬🇭 Ghana
4pts · vs Croatia simultaneously
3rd
🇭🇷 Croatia
3pts · must win vs Ghana
4th
🇵🇦 Panama ← HERE
0pts · 0 goals · ❌ ELIMINATED

📋 Confirmed Lineups

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England · 4-2-3-1 Tuchel · ❌ Rice DROPPED → ✅ Mainoo IN · Rashford IN · Madueke RW
ATTACK ↑
4-2-3-1
KANE ⭐
ST · captain · PK taker
RASHFORD
LW · scored vs CRO
BELLINGHAM
CAM · scored vs CRO
MADUEKE
RW · keeps spot
ANDERSON
DM · Nott'm Forest
MAINOO ✅
DM · Rice replaced
JAMES ❓
RB
KONSA
RCB
GUEHI
LCB
O'REILLY ✅
LB
PICKFORD
GK · 8/8 qualifying CSs
RotoWire/Goal.com/Sports Mole confirmed · ❌ Rice DROPPED (back) → ✅ Mainoo · ✅ Rashford · ✅ Madueke RW
🇵🇦 Panama · 5-4-1 Christiansen · eliminated · 0pts · 0 WC goals · ❌ Carrasquilla OUT
5-4-1
FAJARDO
ST · sole striker
RODRÍGUEZ
RM
BÁRCENAS ⭐
RCM · best PAN
HARVEY
LCM
MARTÍNEZ
LM
MURILLO
RWB
RAMOS
RCB
CÓRDOBA
CB
ANDRADE
LCB
BLACKMAN
LWB
MOSQUERA
GK
Goal.com confirmed 5-4-1 · ❌ Carrasquilla OUT · 0 WC goals from 19 shots

🔎 Updated Preview

The key lineup news: Rice is OUT. Sports Mole reports he came out of the Ghana draw nursing a back/nerve issue and Tuchel has protected him for the knockouts. Mainoo slots alongside Anderson — a younger, more dynamic, forward-passing double pivot. Rashford is in on the left, Madueke keeps RW, Bellingham at 10, Kane leads the line. This is still an extremely strong XI.

Goal.com confirms Panama in a 5-4-1 with Fajardo as the lone striker and Carrasquilla OUT. They are eliminated, goalless, and playing for pride. The 2018 precedent: England 6-1 Panama (Kane hat-trick). RotoWire projects 3-0. The key betting angle: England typically manage games and rotate after going up 2-0. Under 2.5 +170 is the primary play.

One interesting note: the Mainoo inclusion over Rice could marginally push goals higher — Mainoo is a more attack-minded passer who arrives late into boxes. However, Covers explicitly backed Under because "once three points are secured, rotation disrupts the game." England hit the Under in their last 4 WC games vs CONCACAF. Panama have hit the Under in three straight.

💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel

⭐ #1 · LINEUPS.COM/COVERS PRIMARY · UNDER 2.5 +170 · ENGLAND HIT UNDER 6/8 · LAST 4 WC vs CONCACAF · PANAMA UNDER 3 STRAIGHT · $10→$27
Under 2.5 Goals
+170
$10→$27

Lineups.com primary. Covers: "Once three points are secured, Tuchel will rotate key players — that disrupts the game and minimizes risk, keeping the score low." England hit the Under in 6/8 matches and their last 4 WC games vs CONCACAF. Panama hit the Under in 3 straight. England's 0-0 with Ghana shows they don't always flood the net. $10→$27. Playable to -195.

Under 2.5 +170 — Lineups.com/Covers primary. England last 4 WC vs CONCACAF all Under. $10→$27.
💎 #2 · ONEFOOTBALL/ROTOWIRE · ENGLAND WIN TO NIL · PANAMA 0 WC GOALS · 8/8 QUALIFYING CSs · MAINOO/ANDERSON SOLID PIVOT · CHECK FD
England Win to Nil
check FD

Panama have 0 WC 2026 goals from 19 total shots. England kept clean sheets in all 8 WC qualifying games. Rice's absence has zero defensive impact — Guehi/Konsa centrally and Anderson in midfield maintain England's defensive structure. Panama's Carrasquilla is OUT, further weakening their creativity. Check FD for exact price — significantly better value than the straight -700 ML.

England Win to Nil — OneFootball/RotoWire. Panama 0 WC goals. 8/8 qualifying CSs. Mainoo/Anderson pivot. Check FD.
💎 #3 · KANE FGS +180 / ANYTIME -220 · HAT-TRICK vs PANAMA 2018 · 2 WC GOALS · MAINOO = MORE CREATIVE = MORE KANE CHANCES
Kane FGS +180 / Anytime -220
+180/-220

FGS +180 (Sportsgambler FD) is the top Kane value play — scored at 12th minute vs Croatia. Anytime -220 (SBR FD) as a parlay anchor. With Mainoo replacing the more defensive Rice, midfield has more forward dynamism that could generate more central opportunities for Kane. Hat-trick vs Panama in 2018. 2 goals this WC. 79 international goals. Primary PK taker.

Kane FGS +180 — top value. Anytime -220 — parlay anchor. Hat-trick vs Panama 2018. Mainoo = more creative mid. $10→$28 / $14.55.
📋 All Best Bets Ranked
⭐ Under 2.5 +170 (Lineups.com/Covers · England 6/8 Under · CONCACAF last 4 Under · Panama Under 3 straight · $10→$27)
+170
💎 England Win to Nil (Panama 0 WC goals · 8/8 qualifying CSs · Mainoo/Anderson solid · check FD)
check FD
💎 Kane FGS +180 (Sportsgambler FD · scored 12 min vs CRO · Mainoo = more creative service · $10→$28)
+180
Kane Anytime -220 (FD confirmed · hat-trick vs PAN 2018 · PK taker · best as parlay anchor · $10→$14.55)
-220
Score Prediction · RotoWire 3-0 · Lineups.com 2-0 · Under 2.5 supported
England 2 – 0 Panama
Kane · Bellingham/Rashford · Clean sheet · Under 2.5 lands · Rice drop no defensive impact
FanDuel Sportsbook · Panama vs England · 5PM ET TODAY · MetLife Stadium · FOX
Bet Panama vs England on FanDuel
Under 2.5 +170 · England Win to Nil · Kane FGS +180 · Kane Anytime -220
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel · England -700 / Panama +1600 / Draw +700 · Under 2.5 +170 · Kane anytime -220 SBR FD · Kane FGS +180 Sportsgambler FD · England Win to Nil check FD · England 4-2-3-1: Pickford; James/O'Reilly, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Mainoo; Madueke, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane · ❌ Rice DROPPED · ✅ Mainoo · Panama 5-4-1: Mosquera; Murillo, Ramos, Córdoba, Andrade, Blackman; Rodríguez, Harvey, Bárcenas, Martínez; Fajardo · ❌ Carrasquilla OUT · MetLife Stadium · June 27 5PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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