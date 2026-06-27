Panama vs England Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
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Panama vs England: Updated Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
England -700 · Panama +1600 · Draw +700 · Under 2.5 +170 · Kane -220 anytime
📋 Confirmed Lineups
🔎 Updated Preview
The key lineup news: Rice is OUT. Sports Mole reports he came out of the Ghana draw nursing a back/nerve issue and Tuchel has protected him for the knockouts. Mainoo slots alongside Anderson — a younger, more dynamic, forward-passing double pivot. Rashford is in on the left, Madueke keeps RW, Bellingham at 10, Kane leads the line. This is still an extremely strong XI.
Goal.com confirms Panama in a 5-4-1 with Fajardo as the lone striker and Carrasquilla OUT. They are eliminated, goalless, and playing for pride. The 2018 precedent: England 6-1 Panama (Kane hat-trick). RotoWire projects 3-0. The key betting angle: England typically manage games and rotate after going up 2-0. Under 2.5 +170 is the primary play.
One interesting note: the Mainoo inclusion over Rice could marginally push goals higher — Mainoo is a more attack-minded passer who arrives late into boxes. However, Covers explicitly backed Under because "once three points are secured, rotation disrupts the game." England hit the Under in their last 4 WC games vs CONCACAF. Panama have hit the Under in three straight.
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel
Lineups.com primary. Covers: "Once three points are secured, Tuchel will rotate key players — that disrupts the game and minimizes risk, keeping the score low." England hit the Under in 6/8 matches and their last 4 WC games vs CONCACAF. Panama hit the Under in 3 straight. England's 0-0 with Ghana shows they don't always flood the net. $10→$27. Playable to -195.
Panama have 0 WC 2026 goals from 19 total shots. England kept clean sheets in all 8 WC qualifying games. Rice's absence has zero defensive impact — Guehi/Konsa centrally and Anderson in midfield maintain England's defensive structure. Panama's Carrasquilla is OUT, further weakening their creativity. Check FD for exact price — significantly better value than the straight -700 ML.
FGS +180 (Sportsgambler FD) is the top Kane value play — scored at 12th minute vs Croatia. Anytime -220 (SBR FD) as a parlay anchor. With Mainoo replacing the more defensive Rice, midfield has more forward dynamism that could generate more central opportunities for Kane. Hat-trick vs Panama in 2018. 2 goals this WC. 79 international goals. Primary PK taker.
All odds FanDuel · England -700 / Panama +1600 / Draw +700 · Under 2.5 +170 · Kane anytime -220 SBR FD · Kane FGS +180 Sportsgambler FD · England Win to Nil check FD · England 4-2-3-1: Pickford; James/O'Reilly, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Mainoo; Madueke, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane · ❌ Rice DROPPED · ✅ Mainoo · Panama 5-4-1: Mosquera; Murillo, Ramos, Córdoba, Andrade, Blackman; Rodríguez, Harvey, Bárcenas, Martínez; Fajardo · ❌ Carrasquilla OUT · MetLife Stadium · June 27 5PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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