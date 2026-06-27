Croatia vs Ghana Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets With Odds Today World Cup 2026

Gambling911/ESPN/Sportsgambler FD confirmed · Croatia must win · Ghana need draw · First-ever WC meeting · Must be 21+

⚡ BUDIMIR +185 CONFIRMED STARTER · SCORED WINNER vs PANAMA · SEMENYO +350 SBD/COVERS EXPLICIT · "17 GOALS LAST SEASON · 1v1 DIRECTNESS" · INAKI WILLIAMS CONFIRMED STARTS · AYEW +420 · G/A IN 7 OF 10 WC MATCHES · 10 SoT COMBINED IN 4 WC GAMES · UNDER 2.5 PRIMARY

Full board confirmed via Gambling911 + ESPN + Sportsgambler. Budimir is the Croatia leader at +185 (confirmed starter). The standout value: Semenyo at +350 — both SBD and Covers explicit picks. Covers: "He's the likeliest option to create something out of nothing for Ghana — his direct style perfect for transition attacks." Low-scoring match (Under 2.5 primary) — keep scorer stakes modest.