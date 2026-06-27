Croatia vs Ghana Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets With Odds Today World Cup 2026

Croatia vs Ghana Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS · TODAY 5PM ET · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD PHILLY · FOX/TELEMUNDO · GROUP L MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Croatia vs Ghana · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Croatia vs Ghana: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Budimir +185 · Kramaric +200 · Musa +195 · Semenyo +350 · Ayew +420 · Williams +420
✅ Budimir STARTS · Williams STARTS · Asare GK · Semenyo +350 SBD/Covers explicit value · low-scoring profile
Gambling911/ESPN/Sportsgambler FD confirmed · Croatia must win · Ghana need draw · First-ever WC meeting · Must be 21+
Croatia ML
-115
Draw +245 · O/U 2.5 Under primary
Budimir +185 leader · Semenyo +350 value · low-scoring
Ghana ML
+280
⚡ BUDIMIR +185 CONFIRMED STARTER · SCORED WINNER vs PANAMA · SEMENYO +350 SBD/COVERS EXPLICIT · "17 GOALS LAST SEASON · 1v1 DIRECTNESS" · INAKI WILLIAMS CONFIRMED STARTS · AYEW +420 · G/A IN 7 OF 10 WC MATCHES · 10 SoT COMBINED IN 4 WC GAMES · UNDER 2.5 PRIMARY
Full board confirmed via Gambling911 + ESPN + Sportsgambler. Budimir is the Croatia leader at +185 (confirmed starter). The standout value: Semenyo at +350 — both SBD and Covers explicit picks. Covers: "He's the likeliest option to create something out of nothing for Ghana — his direct style perfect for transition attacks." Low-scoring match (Under 2.5 primary) — keep scorer stakes modest.
How to Read · Anytime Goalscorer · Low-Scoring Context
Pays if named player scores in 90 mins + stoppage. Under 2.5 is the primary market. Only 10 SoT combined in both teams' 4 WC games. Ghana 0 goals conceded. Keep scorer stakes modest. Strategy: $10 Semenyo +350 (value on the counter) + $10 Budimir +185 (confirmed starter, Croatia's scoring threat) = $20 total exposure. Strong expert backing for both.
🏆 Top Scorer Picks
💎 SBD + COVERS EXPLICIT · +350 · 17 LEAGUE GOALS · CRO MUST ATTACK = COUNTER SPACE · 1v1 DIRECT · $10→$45
🇬🇭 Antoine Semenyo Anytime
+350
$10→$45
SBD explicit: "Oddsmakers heavily favor Croatian forwards, completely ignoring the potent counter-attack profile of the underdogs. Ghana's offensive transitions filter directly through Antoine Semenyo." Covers explicit: "Semenyo is the likeliest option to create something out of nothing for Ghana — his direct style is perfect for transition attacks, and he's coming off a season where he scored 17 league goals for City and Bournemouth." Croatia must attack to win — every Croatia forward push creates exactly the counter-attacking space Semenyo exploits. ESPN confirms +350 FD. $10→$45.
Semenyo +350 — SBD + Covers explicit picks. 17 goals last season. Croatia must push = counter space. $10→$45.
⭐ CROATIA MARKET LEADER · +185 · ✅ CONFIRMED STARTER · SCORED WINNER vs PANAMA 54th MIN · MUST WIN = ATTACKS · $10→$28.50
🇭🇷 Ante Budimir Anytime
+185
$10→$28.50
Sportsgambler: "Ante Budimir is the market leader at +185 while there's also +400 to score first." He is confirmed to start — came on as a sub against Panama and scored the 54th-minute winner. With Dalic needing a win, Budimir's aerial presence and penalty box threat make him the most reliable scorer in Croatia's XI. Gvardiol and Perisic delivering crosses, with Budimir as the aerial target. Ghana's defenders Adjetey and Opoku will be tested by his physical style. $10→$28.50.
Budimir +185 — Croatia market leader, confirmed starter. Scored winner vs Panama. Croatia must win. $10→$28.50.
Williams +420 (✅ confirmed · pace threat in behind · RotoWire "clearest Ghana route" · $10→$52)
+420
⚠️ Low-Scoring Context — Strategy
Under 2.5 is the primary market. 10 SoT combined in 4 WC games. Ghana 0 goals conceded. Keep scorer stakes modest.
Best approach: $10 Semenyo +350 (expert-backed value on the counter) + $10 Budimir +185 (confirmed starter, Croatia's goal threat) = $20 total. Semenyo scores → $45. Budimir scores → $28.50. Both expert-backed plays that reflect the specific dynamics of this match.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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