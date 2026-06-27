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Croatia vs Ghana Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets With Odds Today World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Croatia vs Ghana Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets With Odds Today World Cup 2026
Croatia vs Ghana Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS · TODAY 5PM ET · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD PHILLY · FOX/TELEMUNDO · GROUP L MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Croatia vs Ghana · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

Croatia vs Ghana: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Budimir +185 · Kramaric +200 · Musa +195 · Semenyo +350 · Ayew +420 · Williams +420

✅ Budimir STARTS · Williams STARTS · Asare GK · Semenyo +350 SBD/Covers explicit value · low-scoring profile
Gambling911/ESPN/Sportsgambler FD confirmed · Croatia must win · Ghana need draw · First-ever WC meeting · Must be 21+
Croatia ML
-115
Draw +245 · O/U 2.5 Under primary
Budimir +185 leader · Semenyo +350 value · low-scoring
Ghana ML
+280
⚡ BUDIMIR +185 CONFIRMED STARTER · SCORED WINNER vs PANAMA · SEMENYO +350 SBD/COVERS EXPLICIT · "17 GOALS LAST SEASON · 1v1 DIRECTNESS" · INAKI WILLIAMS CONFIRMED STARTS · AYEW +420 · G/A IN 7 OF 10 WC MATCHES · 10 SoT COMBINED IN 4 WC GAMES · UNDER 2.5 PRIMARY
Full board confirmed via Gambling911 + ESPN + Sportsgambler. Budimir is the Croatia leader at +185 (confirmed starter). The standout value: Semenyo at +350 — both SBD and Covers explicit picks. Covers: "He's the likeliest option to create something out of nothing for Ghana — his direct style perfect for transition attacks." Low-scoring match (Under 2.5 primary) — keep scorer stakes modest.
How to Read · Anytime Goalscorer · Low-Scoring Context
Pays if named player scores in 90 mins + stoppage. Under 2.5 is the primary market. Only 10 SoT combined in both teams' 4 WC games. Ghana 0 goals conceded. Keep scorer stakes modest. Strategy: $10 Semenyo +350 (value on the counter) + $10 Budimir +185 (confirmed starter, Croatia's scoring threat) = $20 total exposure. Strong expert backing for both.

🏆 Top Scorer Picks

💎 SBD + COVERS EXPLICIT · +350 · 17 LEAGUE GOALS · CRO MUST ATTACK = COUNTER SPACE · 1v1 DIRECT · $10→$45
🇬🇭 Antoine Semenyo Anytime
+350
$10→$45

SBD explicit: "Oddsmakers heavily favor Croatian forwards, completely ignoring the potent counter-attack profile of the underdogs. Ghana's offensive transitions filter directly through Antoine Semenyo." Covers explicit: "Semenyo is the likeliest option to create something out of nothing for Ghana — his direct style is perfect for transition attacks, and he's coming off a season where he scored 17 league goals for City and Bournemouth." Croatia must attack to win — every Croatia forward push creates exactly the counter-attacking space Semenyo exploits. ESPN confirms +350 FD. $10→$45.

Semenyo +350 — SBD + Covers explicit picks. 17 goals last season. Croatia must push = counter space. $10→$45.
⭐ CROATIA MARKET LEADER · +185 · ✅ CONFIRMED STARTER · SCORED WINNER vs PANAMA 54th MIN · MUST WIN = ATTACKS · $10→$28.50
🇭🇷 Ante Budimir Anytime
+185
$10→$28.50

Sportsgambler: "Ante Budimir is the market leader at +185 while there's also +400 to score first." He is confirmed to start — came on as a sub against Panama and scored the 54th-minute winner. With Dalic needing a win, Budimir's aerial presence and penalty box threat make him the most reliable scorer in Croatia's XI. Gvardiol and Perisic delivering crosses, with Budimir as the aerial target. Ghana's defenders Adjetey and Opoku will be tested by his physical style. $10→$28.50.

Budimir +185 — Croatia market leader, confirmed starter. Scored winner vs Panama. Croatia must win. $10→$28.50.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel

🇭🇷 Croatia Scorers · ✅ Budimir Starts · Must Win · FanDuel Confirmed
⭐ Ante Budimir ✅ Starts
+185 Sportsgambler FD / Gambling911 +195 · scored 54th vs PAN as sub → now STARTS · aerial presence · $10→$28.50
+185
$10→$28.50
Petar Musa
+195 FD · secondary striker · sub threat · $10→$29.50
+195
$10→$29.50
Andrej Kramaric
+200 FD · 16 intl goals · most consistent Croatia scorer · CAM starts or sub · $10→$30
+200
$10→$30
Ivan Perisic +300 · Marco Pasalic +350 · Baturina +430
Baturina scored vs England · Pasalic set pieces · Perisic LW crosses for Budimir
+300-430
Luka Modric +420
201st cap · 29 intl goals · $5 dart for history narrative · $5→$26
+420
🇬🇭 Ghana Scorers · ✅ Williams + Semenyo + Ayew · 0 Goals Conceded This WC
💎 Antoine Semenyo — Explicit Value
Man City · RW · ESPN +350 · Sportsgambler +350 · SBD explicit · Covers explicit · 17 league goals · 1v1 directness · Croatia attack = counter space · $10→$45
+350
$10→$45
💎 Jordan Ayew
+420 FD Gambling911 · Lineups.com G/A +380 explicit · G/A in 7/10 WC matches · captain 120 caps · 2 goals in last 6 · $10→$52
+420
$10→$52
Inaki Williams ✅ Confirmed Starts
Athletic Bilbao · LW · +420 FD · ✅ confirmed starter · RotoWire "clearest Ghana route to goal" · pace in behind Croatia defence · $10→$52
+420
$10→$52
Yirenkyi +2200 · Partey +1000
Yirenkyi scored 90+5 vs Panama · Partey 15 intl goals · extreme longshots only · $2 darts
📋 Scorer Picks Ranked
💎 #1 Semenyo +350 (SBD + Covers explicit · 17 goals · CRO attack = counter · $10→$45)
+350
⭐ #2 Budimir +185 (confirmed starter · scored vs PAN · CRO leader · must win · $10→$28.50)
+185
💎 #3 Kramaric +200 (Croatia's most consistent scorer · 16 intl goals · $10→$30)
+200
💎 #4 Ayew +420 (Lineups.com G/A +380 explicit · 7/10 WC G/A · captain · $10→$52)
+420
Williams +420 (✅ confirmed · pace threat in behind · RotoWire "clearest Ghana route" · $10→$52)
+420
⚠️ Low-Scoring Context — Strategy

Under 2.5 is the primary market. 10 SoT combined in 4 WC games. Ghana 0 goals conceded. Keep scorer stakes modest.

Best approach: $10 Semenyo +350 (expert-backed value on the counter) + $10 Budimir +185 (confirmed starter, Croatia's goal threat) = $20 total. Semenyo scores → $45. Budimir scores → $28.50. Both expert-backed plays that reflect the specific dynamics of this match.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Croatia vs Ghana · 5PM ET TODAY · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia · FOX
Bet Anytime Goalscorers on FanDuel
Semenyo +350 · Budimir +185 · Kramaric +200 · Ayew +420 · Williams +420
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Budimir +185 Sportsgambler FD / Gambling911 +195 · Musa +195 / Kramaric +200 Gambling911 FD · Perisic +300 · Pasalic +350 / Baturina +430 · Semenyo +350 ESPN/Gambling911/Sportsgambler FD confirmed · SBD explicit pick · Covers explicit "likeliest Ghana option" · Ayew +420 FD / Lineups.com G/A +380 explicit · Williams +420 FD (✅ confirmed starter) · Modric +420 (201st cap) · Croatia -115 / Draw +245 / Ghana +280 · Under 2.5 primary · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia · June 27 5PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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